Creative Planning spreads equity to employees

Creative Planning, an Overland Park, Kansas-based registered investment adviser managing $75 billion, is offering initial partnerships to 86 employees, or roughly 10% of its workforce.

The company said it plans to continue to offer equity to eligible employees and as part of future acquisitions.

“We have an incredibly dedicated team who has been instrumental in helping us grow our business over this past year,” CEO Peter Mallouk said in a statement. “In many ways, we feel like we are just getting started, and I look forward to sharing the journey with my new partners.”

