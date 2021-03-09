Creative Planning, an Overland Park, Kansas-based registered investment adviser managing $75 billion, is offering initial partnerships to 86 employees, or roughly 10% of its workforce.
The company said it plans to continue to offer equity to eligible employees and as part of future acquisitions.
[More: Creative Planning doubles retirement plan assets with $6 billion deal]
“We have an incredibly dedicated team who has been instrumental in helping us grow our business over this past year,” CEO Peter Mallouk said in a statement. “In many ways, we feel like we are just getting started, and I look forward to sharing the journey with my new partners.”
[More: The RIA roll-up market has seen a decade of explosion]
Build a brand that reflects purpose and personality
The post Creative Planning spreads equity to employees appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.