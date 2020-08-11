Creative Planning acquires $600 million Lenox Wealth Management

Creative Planning announced the acquisition of Lenox Wealth Management, a $600 million advisory firm based in Cincinnati.

Peter Mallouk, chief executive of Overland Park, Kansas-based Creative Planning, described the Lenox business model as mirroring the “values of independence and a financial planning led investment approach.”

“Creative Planning has a substantive presence in Cincinnati already, and with Lenox joining the team, we will be working with hundreds of families in the area with well over a billion in assets,” Mallouk added. “Our goal is to become the number one choice for individuals seeking independent wealth management in Cincinnati and throughout the country.”

John Lame, chief executive officer of Lenox Wealth Management, said joining forces with Creating Planning “will preserve our heritage as fiduciaries, expand our menu of services, and provide the technology and scale for our advisers to provide the best-in-class advice and service available for years to come.”

Creative Planning manages over $50 billion in assets across all 50 states.

