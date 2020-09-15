Home Finance Citi hires Merrill exec to head wealth management
Citigroup has named David Poole head of wealth management for its U.S. consumer bank.

Poole, who will start Nov. 1, had been responsible for Bank of America’s Merrill Edge and Merrill Guided Investing.

Before joining Bank of America in 2013, he held various senior leadership roles across sales and service at ETrade.

[More: Citi names Jane Fraser CEO]

