Special Report: The deal will allow the company to boost its revenue margin on payment transactions by 40 per cent. … Read More
The post Cirralto’s marquee deal with Visa and Fiserv puts it in pole position for global scale-up appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.