Chip Walker exits Wells Fargo to join Baird

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 30, 2020

Chip Walker, formerly managing director of field strategy and communication at Wells Fargo, has joined Baird’s private wealth management business to oversee expansion in the St. Louis region.

Walker, who started his career in 1992 as a financial adviser at Wheat First Butcher Singer in Virginia, comes to Baird with nearly 30 years of experience at Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms.

