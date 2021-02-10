Home Finance CFP Board schedules exam for March
February 10, 2021

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. said it will administer its first CFP exam of 2021 from March 9-16.

As it did last year as a result of the pandemic, the CFP Board will offer a remote proctoring option to eligible candidates in addition to the traditional brick-and-mortar testing center options provided by Prometric, the testing administrator.

The board said that the remote proctoring option is available to candidates who are eligible based on location or health criteria and who meet its technology requirements.

The registration deadline for the March exam is Feb. 23, the Board said in a release. The test is offered in March, July and November.

