CFB Board says July CFP exam can be taken remotely

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 15, 2021

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. said that its next CFP exam, to be held July 6-13, may be taken either in person at a Prometric test center or through a remote proctoring option.

That choice will be available for the November 2021 exam as well, the board said in a release.

During the March exam window, 2,686 candidates took the CFP exam, resulting in a 63% pass rate. A total of 7% of the March candidates tested remotely.

Registration for the July exam is open through June 22. Registration for the November exam, given Nov. 2-9, opens July 15.

