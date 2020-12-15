Home Finance Cerity acquires two RIAs managing $372 million
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: December 15, 2020

Cerity acquires two RIAs managing $372 million

Category: Finance

Cerity Partners, a Chicago-based registered investment advisory firm managing $27 billion, has acquired Algonquin Advisors, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based RIA managing $232 million, and Worldview Wealth Advisors, a San Francisco firm managing $140 million.

[More: Cerity Partners buys Blue Prairie Group to create $21 billion advisory firm]

Algonquin Advisors, founded in 1998, is led by founder George Hubbard and CEO John Hyman. The firm’s seven professionals also are joining Cerity.

Worldview Wealth Advisors, founded in 2005 by Andrew Fisher, has five team members who will join Cerity.

[More: Why technology is crucial for RIAs focused on M&A]

The post Cerity acquires two RIAs managing $372 million appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Prep your firm for sale, even if you don’t plan to sell

TGA makes interim decision on CBD products official but cannabis stocks actually dropped

Indonesian gold shines for Nusantara as measured resource draws near

Mesoblast shares fall on trial’s mixed results with heart injection treatment

Great Southern launches in 2021 with multi-pronged gold drilling campaign

House lawmakers introduce legislation to promote sustainable investing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *