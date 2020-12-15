Cerity acquires two RIAs managing $372 million

Cerity Partners, a Chicago-based registered investment advisory firm managing $27 billion, has acquired Algonquin Advisors, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based RIA managing $232 million, and Worldview Wealth Advisors, a San Francisco firm managing $140 million.

Algonquin Advisors, founded in 1998, is led by founder George Hubbard and CEO John Hyman. The firm’s seven professionals also are joining Cerity.

Worldview Wealth Advisors, founded in 2005 by Andrew Fisher, has five team members who will join Cerity.

