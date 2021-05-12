Home Finance Cboe files to list Fidelity Bitcoin ETF
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 12, 2021

Cboe files to list Fidelity Bitcoin ETF

Category: Finance

Cboe Global Markets Inc. is seeking to list a Fidelity Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. despite the prospect of an icy regulatory reception.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, Cboe proposed listing Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, saying concerns about potential manipulation of a Bitcoin exchange-traded product have been “sufficiently mitigated.”

New SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told Congress last week that the cryptocurrency market “could benefit from greater investor protection.”

The comments appeared to be a setback for the idea that Gensler might be more sympathetic to crypto product approvals given his familiarity with financial technology.

Cboe has already petitioned for the approval of vehicles such as a VanEck Bitcoin fund, one of a number of Bitcoin ETFs seeking the green light from officials. The SEC has knocked back repeated attempts to list such products in the U.S.

[More: SEC punts decision on Bitcoin ETFs to at least June]

Crypto proponents argue that the sector is evolving and that other jurisdictions like Canada allow Bitcoin ETFs, leaving U.S. investors at a disadvantage.

[More: Bitcoin ETF line gets longer; eight issuers file with SEC]

Waiting for the Bitcoin ETFs

The post Cboe files to list Fidelity Bitcoin ETF appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Last Orders: ASX falls for the third day in a row and below 7,000

Vitalik Buterin strikes back at doggy coins with $80m rugpull

3 reasons an adviser should have a podcast

Expert panel: Ethereum will hit nearly US$20,000 by 2025

Pure Hydrogen inks water supply agreement for Gladstone’s Project Jupiter

Gary Gensler uses political savvy for strong start at SEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *