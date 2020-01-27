Carson Group acquires $200 million firm

Carson Group, the Omaha, Nebraska-based hybrid registered investment advisory firm managing more than $12 billion, has acquired Strategic Wealth Partners, a wealth management firm managing $200 million in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The deal was an equity swap with the firm’s owners, founders Karl Kimball and Michael Edwards. The transaction will help the firm address succession planning, Kimball said in the press release.

The firm, with its seven-person team, has become a Carson Wealth office, the first in Pennsylvania.

