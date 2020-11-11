Captrust expands to Colorado with purchase of female-led RIA

Captrust Financial Advisors is acquiring Shine Wealth Partners, a $785 million Denver-based advisory firm.

The firm was founded in 1995 by Judy Shine. Its five advisers and four additional team members constitute the foundation of Captrust’s first Colorado office.

“The commitment to being a fiduciary is one of the many reasons why I have decided to align my firm with Captrust and believe my team and our clients will benefit greatly from the added resources we’ll have access to going forward,” Shine said.

Captrust, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has more than 700 employees and more than $400 billion in client assets under advisement.

This is the fifth firm that has joined Captrust this year and the third female-led firm it has added since 2019.

Since 2006, a total of 43 firms have joined Captrust. As with all firms that join Captrust, Shine Wealth Partners will transition to the Captrust name and branding.

