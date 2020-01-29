Captrust acquires $800 million plan adviser

Captrust Financial Advisors, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based registered investment adviser, has acquired PWA Wealth Management, a Pittsburgh-based RIA that advises on more than $800 million in assets for individuals, small business owners, and institutional clients.

PWA, which was founded in 2003, has 15 employees, including seven financial advisers.

Captrust, which specializes in retirement plans, oversees more than $50 billion in assets under management and $409 billion in assets under advisement.

