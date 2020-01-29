Home Finance Captrust acquires $800 million plan adviser
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 29, 2021

Captrust acquires $800 million plan adviser

Category: Finance

Captrust Financial Advisors, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based registered investment adviser, has acquired PWA Wealth Management, a Pittsburgh-based RIA that advises on more than $800 million in assets for individuals, small business owners, and institutional clients.

[More: Captrust adds $3.29 billion with MRA Associates deal]

PWA, which was founded in 2003, has 15 employees, including seven financial advisers.

Captrust, which specializes in retirement plans, oversees more than $50 billion in assets under management and $409 billion in assets under advisement.

[Video: FPA alters course amid pandemic]

You May Also Like

Robinhood adds market manipulation and gamification to a quiver of woes

Ray Dalio considers cryptocurrencies for new funds

Robinhood raises $1 billion after trader revolt

Think Big: CBA says a ‘V shaped’ economic recovery is in play

Last Orders: Small caps can’t sustain gains, dip for 3rd straight day

ScoPo’s powerplays: Market hit by profit-taking, but healthcare outperforms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *