Home Finance Bulk Buys: China tells iron ore players to stop with the high prices, or else
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: May 25, 2021

Bulk Buys: China tells iron ore players to stop with the high prices, or else

Category: Finance

Early last week, Chinese premier Li Keqiang said China needed to take more steps to curb “unreasonable” price increases for bulk commodities, right after we wrote this:

Lol. Hubris.

…which aged badly. Iron ore prices have fallen below $US200/t since.

On Sunday, China’s main economic planning body the NDRC and four other regulators met with domestic steel, iron ore, copper and aluminium companies for a serious convo.

“[This] meeting pointed out that this round of price rises is the result of a combination of many factors, including malicious speculation, urging companies to take the lead in maintaining pricing order in commodity markets, not to collude with each other to manipulate market prices and not to fabricate and spread false information about price increases,” Argus says.

“Relevant regulatory authorities will closely track and monitor the trend of commodity prices, strengthen linkage supervision on commodity futures and spot markets and have zero tolerance for illegal activity, the meeting said.”

How exactly will prices be kept to a ‘reasonable’ level, you ask? What is a reasonable level? Will prices ever go over $US200/t again?

We don’t know, yet, but fear, uncertainty and doubt have certainly stifled market sentiment.

The Argus ICX 62% index has now dropped ~18.7% from a record high of $US235.55/t hit on 12 May.

“Mills’ demand is gradually shifting to medium and low-grade ores amid the squeezed margins, coupled with market uncertainty,” a Shandong trader told Argus.

“Most participants were on the sidelines, waiting for a clearer direction,” a Hebei trader also said.

Well played, Li Keqiang.

For obvious reasons it was generally a pretty bad week for iron ore stocks, but — in the context of some mammoth share price gains made over the past year — there’s really nothing to worry about yet.

Ion ore prices are still up ~15% year to date.

Here’s how ASX-listed iron ore stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK CHANGE %1 MONTH CHANGE %6 MONTH CHANGE %1 YEAR CHANGE %PRICE MARKET CAP
ACSAccent Resources NL32564009000.05 $ 23,301,364.15
BCKBrockman Mining9-2685920.05 $ 445,403,142.29
CZRCZR Resources7257500.015 $ 41,368,773.96
DREDreadnought Resources64264100.0255 $ 61,707,294.03
MAGMagmatic Resrce51814-410.195 $ 44,963,856.84
TI1Tombador Iron5441283990.105 $ 100,641,506.50
HAWHawthorn Resources4-14-53-570.049 $ 15,675,233.81
SRNSurefire Rescs NL40-197330.025 $ 26,331,849.84
MGTMagnetite Mines3355034420.065 $ 206,737,285.80
HAVHavilah Resources231571750.275 $ 84,991,930.77
EFEEastern Iron07181950.011 $ 8,942,781.17
SHHShree Minerals0-12362750.015 $ 15,153,553.38
RHIRed Hill Iron0833525790.95 $ 53,890,334.10
LCYLegacy Iron Ore0-171146500.015 $ 96,071,077.76
ADYAdmiralty Resources.0-1427460.019 $ 22,023,559.28
GRRGrange Resources.-2-15861090.5 $ 584,456,042.49
MINMineral Resources.-2-53813143.71 $ 8,206,240,497.36
IRDIron Road-3-19343370.195 $ 155,701,230.55
GENGenmin-360.28 $ 78,211,776.44
RIORio Tinto Limited-401733121.07 $ 44,360,337,573.00
MGUMagnum Mining & Exp-5-132284250.16 $ 73,486,349.87
BHPBHP Group Limited-5-1233847.29 $ 138,072,054,836.78
FMGFortescue Metals Grp-61206021.8 $ 65,797,480,297.66
AKOAkora Resources-7-50.28 $ 14,599,296.00
CIAChampion Iron-7-2421676.68 $ 3,407,507,783.72
MIOMacarthur Minerals-9-13-131210.42 $ 60,356,578.05
MGXMount Gibson Iron-9-312290.87 $ 1,037,677,530.75
TLMTalisman Mining-1252831290.22 $ 41,991,386.63
FEXFenix Resources-13-8933140.29 $ 140,089,176.00
FMSFlinders Mines-14-278730.87 $ 146,898,261.99
GWRGWR Group-15-16552700.255 $ 80,238,407.40
SRKStrike Resources-15-2833150.22 $ 55,605,210.30
VMSVenture Minerals-16371375060.097 $ 132,417,928.30
RLCReedy Lagoon Corp.-16-27233000.016 $ 7,520,418.66
JNOJuno-180.18 $ 24,418,440.18
MDXMindax Limited-232100210021000.066 $ 120,930,562.93
CAPCarpentaria Resource-341391843570.105 $ 47,574,064.50


The post Bulk Buys: China tells iron ore players to stop with the high prices, or else appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Invion led a group of ASX cancer stocks up after promising news

Aegis Capital received $1.7 million PPP loan last year

Fidelity launches wealth management education and training program

Crypto crash an ‘incredible buying opportunity’ – DigitalX CEO

Last Orders: Pepper falls on debut, but green prevails across the board

Burns offering up more tasty hits in WA’s Valley of the Giants for Lefroy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *