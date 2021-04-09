Bryah kicks off copper-gold drilling at Windalah

Drilling is now underway at Bryah’s namesake project with the first holes testing the Windalah prospect, a lookalike of the historical Horseshoe Lights copper-gold mine.

Horseshoe Lights, located 13km to the north, is a historical mine that produced 3.3 million tonnes of ore grading 2.9 grams per tonne gold and 1.7 per cent copper since its discovery in 1946 till production ended in 1994.

The company plans to complete about 8,000m of deep reverse circulation and diamond drilling at Windalah in three phases to test below significant volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) pathfinder minerals identified in earlier soil sampling and aircore drilling.

Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) has kicked off the initial Phase 1 drilling of about 2,000m with a reverse circulation rig that is capable of drilling holes to a depth of 350m.

However, if groundwater conditions affect sample recovery, the holes will be completed using a diamond core rig.

Each hole will also be completed for follow-up downhole electromagnetic surveying, which will be completed and interpreted before the next stage.

Besides testing the VMS pathfinder anomaly at Windalah, the company also plans to test where previous drilling has recorded some significant gold results.

Additionally, Bryah will complete over 10,000m of aircore drilling across several prospect locations in two to three phases.

The first phase of this aircore program is expected to start in May.

Windalah prospect

Bryah had identified the Windalah prospect in November after aircore drilling returned results of up to 455 parts per million arsenic, 48.5ppm antimony and 12.7ppm molybdenum.

The company said at that time that the results provide a coherent exploration target over a strike length exceeding 500m that is open to the north-west of the aircore drilling program.

This zone is also situated over an airborne electromagnetic target identified in 2018, providing the company with a bedrock target to test using deeper reverse circulation and diamond drilling.

This article was developed in collaboration with Bryah Resources, a Stockhead advertiser at the time of publishing.

This article does not constitute financial product advice. You should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

