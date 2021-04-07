Bryah drilling to test Horseshoe Lights lookalike at Windalah

Bryah is embarking on a major drilling campaign to test the Windalah copper-gold prospect and other high-priority targets within its Bryah Basin project.

Windalah is the first cab off the rank with the company planning to carry out about 8,000m of reverse circulation and diamond drilling to depths of 350m to test below significant volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) pathfinder minerals identified in earlier soil sampling and aircore drilling.

Recent aircore drilling results included up to 455 parts per million arsenic, 48.5ppm antimony and 12.7ppm molybdenum.

Deep drilling at Windalah will be carried out in three phases to enable the completion and interpretation of down hole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys between each phase.

Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) plans to kick off the first phase drilling of 2,000m in the coming days with holes to be prepared for DHEM surveying.

“The stratigraphy and geochemistry at Windalah shows strong resemblance to the geological environment of the rich Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold deposit, located 13km to the north,” managing director Neil Marston said.

“This drilling will test a highly-prospective corridor exceeding 1km in length.”

Horseshoe Lights is a historical mine that produced 3.3 million tonnes of ore grading 2.9 grams per tonne gold and 1.7 per cent copper since its discovery in 1946 till production ended in 1994.

Other drilling

Besides testing the VMS pathfinder anomaly at Windalah, the company also plans to test where previous drilling has recorded some significant gold results.

Additionally, Bryah will complete over 10,000m of aircore drilling across several prospect locations in two to three phases.

The first phase of this aircore program is expected to start in May.

