Boston FiNet team managing $3.75 billion becomes RIA

Mayflower Advisors, which managed $3.75 billion as a hybrid affiliate of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, which is known as FiNet, has become an independent registered investment adviser.

The 35-person Boston-based firm is using BNY Mellon Pershing as its primary custodian.

Mayflower is led by co-founders and managing partners Lawrence Glazer, Steven Dimitriou and Lloyd Glazer.

