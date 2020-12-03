Boston FiNet team managing $3.75 billion becomes RIA

Mayflower Advisors, which managed $3.75 billion as a hybrid affiliate of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, which is known as FiNet, has become an independent registered investment adviser.
The 35-person Boston-based firm is using BNY Mellon Pershing as its primary custodian.
Mayflower is led by co-founders and managing partners Lawrence Glazer, Steven Dimitriou and Lloyd Glazer.
