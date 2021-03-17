Bitcoin recovers (slowly) as Cardano and Basic Attention Token soar

Irish eyes are smiling and so are cryptocurrency investors’, with markets mostly in the green this St. Patrick’s Day.

In the 24 hours to 3pm AEDT, Bitcoin had climbed 2.1 per cent to just under $US55,630 ($72,350), while Ethereum was up 1.0 per cent to $US1,771 ($2,300).

Cardano (ADA) soared 17.6 per cent to a two-week high of $US1.21, after leading US exchange Coinbase Pro announced it would add the coin to its systems, beginning on Thursday night.

Cardano is currently the No. 4 token by market capitalisation, with a nominal total value of $US39 billion ($50 billion), so many fans thought the listing was long overdue.

Holy shit. This medication must be stronger than I thought. I would have sworn they said ada is going to be on Coinbase pro. https://t.co/w3r2OnnbPd — Timberowl (@timberowl) March 16, 2021

Overall, of the top 100 coins on Coingecko, 67 were in the green and 33 were in the red this afternoon.

Batty for BAT

Basic Attention Token (BAT) has been the biggest gainer, up 39.0 per cent to US$1.04 after having hit an all-time high of US$1.14 around mid-morning.

One of the most hyped projects of early 2017, the BAT token is used to pay digital publishers for their content when it’s viewed by users of the Brave web browser.

During an initial coin offering on 31 May 2017, Brave Software raised $US35 billion ($45 million) in Ethereum in 30 seconds, issuing 1 billion BAT at US3c per token.

BAT tokens traded for as much as US89c during the height of the crypto bubble in January 2018, but this is the first time they’ve breached the US $1 mark.

$BAT GO GO GO! Broke $1 again despite $BTC droppin hard. Thats why I luv $BAT, it does it own thing on its own path to much higher prices and could care less about other coins lol. — Leppard5150 (@leppard5150) March 17, 2021

Terra (Luna) and Nexo had also racked up all-time highs in the past 24 hours, according to Coingecko’s list of the top 100 coins, while Filecoin had also produced solid gains, advancing 28.6 per cent to $US68.

Decentraland had been the worst performer, dropping 14.7 per cent to US84.6c after hitting an all-time high of $US1.18 on Sunday.

