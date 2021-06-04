Home Finance Bitcoin escapes triangle, but not convincingly; Dogecoin drops and Filecoin gains
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: June 4, 2021

Bitcoin escapes triangle, but not convincingly; Dogecoin drops and Filecoin gains

Category: Finance

Bitcoin has managed to escape the triangle/wedge-shaped pattern it was trapped in — but the breakout hasn’t exactly been convincing.

BTC was trading at US$37,617 at 12.22pm AEST, up 0.7 per cent from 24 hours ago.  But two moves above US$39,000 had been rejected, around 8.30 last night and around 10am today.

The king of cryptocurrencies had been trading in an ever-narrowing range since the May 19 crash, a familiar crypto pattern that often presages a major move in one direction or the other. But perhaps not this time.


 

Bitcoin conference starting

In a possible catalyst for BTC, thousands of Bitcoiners were arriving in Miami for the start of the Bitcoin 2021 conference, expected to draw perhaps as many as 50,000 over the weekend.

Celsius token, the No. 40 crypto, set an all-time high as Celius Network chief executive Alex Mashinsky spoke at the conference.

The peer-to-peer lending platform allows users to earn 6 per cent yield on their cryptocurrency.

Its treasury holds 107,900 Bitcoin — worth A$5.3 billion — a stash that comprises about 25 per cent of Celius’s total community assets, the platform announced.
 

Ups and downs

Overall the crypto market was mixed, with 43 coins of the top 100 up in the past 24 hours and 46 down.

crypto market
Coin360

Filecoin has been the biggest gainer in the past 24 hours to lunchtime (Sydney time), up 25 per cent to US$87.81. The No. 23 crypto powers a decentralised file storage system, a potential competitor to Amazon Web Services and Dropbox.

Dogecoin has been the biggest loser among top 100 coins in the past 24 hours, falling 8.8 per cent to US37.6 cents as Dogecoin trading began on Coinbase Pro.

Ethereum was changing hands for just over US$2,700, up 1.0 per cent in the past 24 hours, but down from US$2,870 a little before 10am.

Join our Cryptohead Facebook group to discuss all things cryptocurrency.

The post Bitcoin escapes triangle, but not convincingly; Dogecoin drops and Filecoin gains appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Moho awaits maiden gold JORC resource at East Sampson

OneDigital acquires Fiduciary Plan Advisors

AMC shakes off 40% plunge as meme stock frenzy continues

House Republicans warn SEC against climate disclosure requirements

ESG investing can be volatile — but doesn’t have to be

Wealth Enhancement Group buys $1.4 billion Hoover Financial Advisors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *