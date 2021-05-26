Home Finance Binance hit a record $600m in Aussie daily trading volume last week
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: May 26, 2021

Binance hit a record $600m in Aussie daily trading volume last week

Category: Finance

Binance had a record of over $600 million in daily cryptocurrency trading volume against its Australian currency pairs last week, the cyrpto exchange says.

The record was broken last Wednesday, according to Binance.

Yesterday Binance was reporting $294 million in 24-hour trading volume for its Australian currency pairs. That included $50 million in trades between Aussie dollars and Tether, the stablecoin that tracks the value of the United States dollar; $50 million in trades between Ethereum and the Australian dollar; and $30 million in trades between Bitcoin and the Aussie.

Globally Binance handled $61.9 billion in spot trades yesterday, making it by far the biggest exchange by volume.

Closer to home, Sydney-based exchange the Independent Reserve had handled $28.8 million in crypto trading yesterday, while Melbourne-based BTC Markets had $32.5 million in volume.

US-based Kraken had a little over $4 million in trading in Australian currency.

By way of comparison, the ASX says that in April it handled an average of $5 billion in daily trading volume.

The post Binance hit a record $600m in Aussie daily trading volume last week appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Last Orders: Hump Day ends large caps down and small caps up

Invion led a group of ASX cancer stocks up after promising news

Bulk Buys: China tells iron ore players to stop with the high prices, or else

Number of registered reps and brokerages declined again in 2020: Finra

Half of the money in public DC plans is in just two asset classes

How to choose and implement technology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *