Billion-dollar UBS team in Chicago suburbs goes indie

Puzzle Wealth Solutions, a 10-person, six-adviser team that managed $1.2 billion at UBS Financial Services, has gone independent and affiliated with LPL Financial through Gladstone Wealth Partners, an LPL office of supervisory jurisdiction.

Puzzle, which is led by John Klaas and David Millington, has opened offices in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb northwest of Chicago.

Klaas started in the industry in 1988 and had been at UBS since 2007, according to his BrokerCheck report. Millington has 21 years of experience and had also been at UBS since 2007.

