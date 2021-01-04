Home Finance Billion-dollar Morgan Stanley team goes indie with Raymond James
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 4, 2021

Billion-dollar Morgan Stanley team goes indie with Raymond James

Category: Finance

A four-adviser team managing $1.1 billion at Morgan Stanley in Nashville, Tennessee, has gone independent and affiliated with Raymond James.

Randy Campbell, Eric A. Johnson, Mason McGiboney and Stacy Womack now operate as Campbell Johnson McGiboney Wealth Advisors in Franklin, Tennessee.

[More: Raymond James still ‘very pleased’ with recruiting in face of COVID-19]

Campbell, the founder of the team’s practice, began his career in 1990 at The Robinson Humphrey Co., which through mergers and name changes became part of Morgan Stanley.

Johnson began his career 25 years ago at Smith Barney, where he began working with Campbell.

McGiboney and Womack joined the team in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

[More: Raymond James buys 401(k) plan provider NWPS]

The post Billion-dollar Morgan Stanley team goes indie with Raymond James appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Mercer Global Advisors scoops up $800 million Atlanta RIA

Top gold exploration name to lead First Hit charge at Viking Mines

Infinity Lithium’s Spain-based battery project wins key European backing

Cann Group just bought some exclusive access to Europe’s biggest medicinal cannabis market

Resources Top 5: These ASX stocks are first out of the gate

Boston Private acquired by Silicon Valley Bank for $900 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *