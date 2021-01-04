Billion-dollar Morgan Stanley team goes indie with Raymond James

A four-adviser team managing $1.1 billion at Morgan Stanley in Nashville, Tennessee, has gone independent and affiliated with Raymond James.

Randy Campbell, Eric A. Johnson, Mason McGiboney and Stacy Womack now operate as Campbell Johnson McGiboney Wealth Advisors in Franklin, Tennessee.

Campbell, the founder of the team’s practice, began his career in 1990 at The Robinson Humphrey Co., which through mergers and name changes became part of Morgan Stanley.

Johnson began his career 25 years ago at Smith Barney, where he began working with Campbell.

McGiboney and Womack joined the team in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

