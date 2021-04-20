Beacon Pointe Advisors, a Newport Beach, California-based registered investment advisory firm managing more than $12 billion, has acquired Dallas-based D.R. Saur Financial, which manages $230 million.
D.R. Saur was founded almost 28 years ago by Dan and Lisa Saur. It will be merged into Beacon Pointe’s existing office in Plano, Texas. In addition to Mr. Saur, five of the firm’s employees will be joining Beacon Pointe.
[More: Beacon Pointe acquires Texas-based Wealthstreet]
Hybrid engagement requires reimagined work schedules and roles
The post Beacon Pointe acquires $230 million Texas RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.