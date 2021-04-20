Beacon Pointe Advisors, a Newport Beach, California-based registered investment advisory firm managing more than $12 billion, has acquired Dallas-based D.R. Saur Financial, which manages $230 million.

D.R. Saur was founded almost 28 years ago by Dan and Lisa Saur. It will be merged into Beacon Pointe’s existing office in Plano, Texas. In addition to Mr. Saur, five of the firm’s employees will be joining Beacon Pointe.

[More: Beacon Pointe acquires Texas-based Wealthstreet]

Hybrid engagement requires reimagined work schedules and roles



The post Beacon Pointe acquires $230 million Texas RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.