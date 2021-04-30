BakerySwap, Ecomi and Unfederalreserve: Here are the cryptos that have mooned the most in 2021

It’s been a helluva year for cryptocurrencies – and we’re just four months in.

Still, it seemed worthwhile to take a look back on the best-performing top 200 coins so far in 2021.

Coin code NAME 7 day change Month to date YTD Year Volatility OMI Ecomi 6.3% -38.5% 20278.5% 25245.0% 28.34% BAKE BakerySwap 76.9% 135.7% 18513.9% 38.79% 1ST FirstBlood 51.1% 1064.5% 6627.3% 13779.9% 122.92% DENT Dent 19.6% -21.9% 5676.0% 8770.3% 45.87% CAKE PancakeSwap 30.2% 93.2% 5598.2% 36.48% DOGE Dogecoin -17.5% 404.2% 5585.8% 11340.6% 133.18% DAWN Dawn Protocol 60.1% 957.9% 5108.5% 128.48% WRX WarizX 0.9% 273.2% 4522.3% 2041.9% 77.64% MATIC Polygon 123.9% 112.8% 4230.3% 4731.2% 26.89% ARRR PirateChain 90.7% 2668.6% 4215.6% 28249.1% 213.94% TEL Telcoin 0.8% -9.9% 4147.6% 2222.3% 15.37% WOO Wootrade 27.4% 95.4% 3835.9% 43.42% NKN NKN 0.3% 249.8% 3731.9% 4083.5% 93.05% ONE Harmony 14.2% -27.1% 3063.5% 5160.2% 29.42% FTM Fantom 30.80% 21.60% 2924.60% 22.18% MED MediBloc -3.99% 22.30% 2836.10% 4502.60% 51.09% VGX Voyager Token 35.70% 0.88% 2784.40% 15687% 21.70% SOL Solana 32.10% 128.30% 2773.20% 6428% 40.79% HOT Holo 1.58% -3.99% 2678.90% 4717.10% 40.53% VTHO VeThor -7.75% 14.80% 2643.10% 6038.30% 23.15% LUNA Terra 23.10% -5.85% 2536.60% 8537.10% 17.00% BTT Bittorent -8.80% 40.10% 2420.20% 2821% 37.95% BTMX BTMX -21.40% -45.30% 2403.10% 2143.40% 26.27%

Data is from Cryptorank and was pulled on Wednesday.

BakerySwap

BakerySwap’s BakeryToken (BAKE) has been the biggest gainer, up nearly 300-fold (!!!) since the start of the year. BAKE tokens were trading Friday at $US4.40, up from US1.5c in early January.

Similar to PancakeSwap, BakerySwap is a decentralised exchange for swapping Binance Smart Chain tokens. It also has a marketplace for swapping non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

People who provide liquidity on the exchange are rewarded with BAKE tokens, which can also be staked to earn NFTs.

On Friday, BakerySwap had a market cap of $US609 million, making it the 132nd coin on Coingecko’s list.

Today began to upload works to the BakerySwap @bakery_swap platform, a great experience,

my creative works include the game character mog and Sanxingdui civilization! pic.twitter.com/R3ZFWzlGgy — Lindong (@ugly42061647) April 23, 2021

Ecomi

Econi (OMI) was the second-best gainer, up 179-fold year-to-date.

Coingecko lists it as the 107th crypto, with a market cap of $US1 billion.

“ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore which aims to lead the way in the emerging digital collectibles space, as well as protection of digital assets,” its website says.

OMI tokens are used on the platform to buy and sell digital collectibles.

Unfederalreserve

Unfederalreserve (ESRDL) was No. 3 with 110-fold gains.

It’s an Ethereum token that is mostly traded on Uniswap and Bilaxy.

“unFederalReserve is a banking Saas company built on blockchain technology,” its website says.

“Our banking products are designed for smaller U.S. Treasury chartered banks and non-bank lenders in need of greater liquidity without sacrificing security or compliance.”

ESRDL tokens were trading on Friday at $US1.05, up 21 per cent from yesterday – and up from US1.5c at the start of February.

Coingecko describes it as the 191 crypto with a market cap of $US339 million.

Absolutely! $esrdl is already my largest bag, but I keep adding more. I just don’t want to be looking back in a month when it is $2 dollars and think, damn I should have bought more. It’s how I feel now thinking about it at $.3. CT is alive with the sound of UnFederalReserve! — Ｔｕｒｂｏ (@_Turbonerd) April 30, 2021

