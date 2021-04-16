Azure Minerals advances drilling at Andover nickel prospect

Nickel explorer Azure Minerals has completed an archaeological and ethnographical survey for its VC-07 prospect at its Andover project in WA’s Pilbara.

The heritage surveys for all proposed access tracks and drill sites at VC-07 allow Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) to roll out a drilling program for the nickel-copper deposit.

Traditional owners of the Andover country in WA’s Pilbara region have worked with the company to complete the heritage surveys for ground disturbing activity at VC-07.

WA’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has approved an updated program of work for the VC-07 nickel-copper sulphide deposit.

This work program includes carrying out a comprehensive drill-out and to prepare a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, which the company has been working toward.

Drilling program one-third complete

A 30,000m drilling program at the VC-07 prospect is one-third completed to date.

The company has two diamond drill rigs operating at VC-07, one focused on the deposit’s western strike extension, and a second focused on infill drilling for a resource definition.

A third drilling rig is scheduled to start at the Andover deposit later in April.

Andover project has lots of upside

Azure Minerals has been developing its Andover project since kicking off drilling at the nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation last October.

The VC-07 prospect has a mineralised ore body interpreted to extend east-west over a 1,050m strike length with a down-dip extent of at least 300 to 400m and is open to depth.

Company managing director, Tony Rovira, said Andover has the potential to contain a host of multiple nickel-copper sulphide deposits in its bedrock.

Azure Minerals has a 60 per cent equity interest in the Andover deposit and the remaining 40 per cent is held by the Creasy Group.

