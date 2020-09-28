Despite concerns that the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would have a negative effect on charitable contributions, philanthropists increased their support for the nonprofit sector during 2019, with average gifts that were 56% greater than in 2018, according to a report by BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
Nonprofit organizations represented in the study saw an increase in planned gifts in 2019, with the number of charitable gift annuities rising 21% over the prior year.
The study revealed that 74% of donors made gifts to organizations that were located outside of the state of their primary location, up from 66% in 2018. Over half the donations (58%) came from repeat donors.
While 51% of the nonprofits surveyed indicated that COVID-19 had negatively affected their planned giving efforts, many have turned the challenges of social distancing and remote work into opportunities to strengthen donor relationships and mission-focused messaging, BNY Mellon said in a release.
[More: Why 2020 is a good year to give]
The post Average charitable gift increased by 56% in 2019, study finds appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.