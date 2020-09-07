Auroch steps up drilling for massive nickel sulphides at Valdez

Special Report: Auroch is looking to narrow down targeting for massive nickel sulphides at the Valdez prospect within its Leinster project in Western Australia.

The company has kicked off a 1,000m reverse circulation drill program targeting a recently defined 150m-wide nickeliferous basal channel that is coincident with both magnetic and surface electromagnetic (EM) anomalies.

Besides testing for nickel sulphide mineralisation, Auroch Minerals (ASX:AOU) is also undertaking down-hole electromagnetic surveys to identify any conductive units that might represent massive nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The fertile ultramafic channel was identified during the company’s recent aircore drilling that was completed in July and identified significant intersections of anomalous nickel.

It also overlies a magnetic high and is coincident with a strong EM conductor defined by a historic surface moving-loop electromagnetic survey.

“This programme will test the channel target to depths up to 250m downhole and will provide a solid platform for DHEM surveys to define possible conductive units such as massive sulphides along the basal channel at greater depths,” managing director Aidan Platel said.

“The program is expected to take approximately two weeks and we look forward to updating the market with results when they’re received.”

Nickel drilling

Drilling at Valdez will consist of three to four reverse circulation holes that will be drilled to depths of between 150m and 300m to intersect the basal ultramafic-mafic contact.

Once completed, the rig will start drilling at the Firefly and Sinclair North prospects in one of the four tenements that Auroch recently acquired from Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL).

Historical drilling at Firefly returned shallow intersections of elevated nickel, including 23m at 0.53 per cent from a depth of 13m and 5m at 0.74 per cent from 44m, that were never followed up by deeper drilling.

