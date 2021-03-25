Auroch Minerals drill test high-priority targets at Leinster project

Nickel exploration company Auroch Minerals has kicked off a new drilling program at its Leinster nickel project in WA to test some high priority magnetic targets.

Auroch Minerals’ (ASX:AOU) has started to test some high priority aeromagnetic anomalies directly along strike from shallow high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at its Horn prospect within its Leinster nickel project in WA.

Four high-priority drill hole targets have been selected for testing along strike from the Horn, plus some more advanced regional targets across the Leinster tenure.

“We have very similar aeromagnetic anomalies along strike to the northwest of the Horn [prospect] which basically have never been drilled, so we are eager to test these anomalies and see if the relationship between the aeromagnetic highs and the nickel sulphide mineralisation continues along strike,” managing director, Aidan Platel, said.

The highest priority of the aeromagnetic target areas targeted for drilling is a magnetic anomaly directly northwest of the Horn prospect, named the Woodwind prospect for which three diamond drill holes are planned followed by eight reverse circulation drill holes.

Further to the northwest of the Leinster project are the String and Brass prospects which are also defined by untested magnetic highs.

Horn mineralisation discovery

The high-grade nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at the Horn prospect was identified after a review of the Leinster project’s geochemistry and geophysics.

The Horn prospect’s sulphide mineralisation led Auroch Minerals to believe that further similar aeromagnetic anomalies exist directly along strike from the Horn.

“Our drilling last year confirmed thick, high-grade nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation at very shallow depths at the Horn prospect, but importantly it also showed how well this mineralisation is ‘mapped’ by the aeromagnetic anomaly there,” Platel said.

Drilling carried out at the Horn prospect in late 2020 successfully intersected thick high-grade nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths including a hit of 4.09m at 2.4 per cent nickel and 0.61 per cent copper from 119.91m.

Follow-up drilling planned

The 1,200m diamond drilling program will be followed up with a 1,800m reverse circulation program to test more regional targets at Leinster and is expected to take four to five weeks.

“We are excited to be back on the ground at Leinster and drilling such high-potential exploration targets,” said Platel.

The four high-priority targets for drilling were defined at Leinster after a geochemical and geophysical review, three of which have not been drilled before.

Nepean nickel project progress

Auroch Minerals has completed a reverse circulation drilling program for its Nepean nickel project, and has moved on to downhole electromagnetic surveys for which results are expected in April.

“Our maiden reverse circulation program at Nepean has been completed, which tested both near-mine shallow drill targets as well as more regional greenfields targets along the full 10km of prospective strike,” said Platel.

Assay results for the Nepean drilling program are anticipated to arrive in the coming weeks.

