Auroch charges ahead with nickel sulphide drilling at Saints

Special Report: Auroch has kicked off drilling targeting strong down-hole electromagnetic conductors that are prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation at its Saints project.

One of the three targets was identified from down-hole surveys that were carried out after the recent reverse circulation program while the remaining two were identified through the remodelling of historical down-hole surveys

Auroch Minerals (ASX:AOU) managing director Aidan Platel says the company was very encouraged by the results of the RC drilling and excited to start the next phase of drilling at Saints.

He noted that the strong conductor on the basal contact of the T2 channel was a compelling drill target for potential massive nickel sulphides.

“The two strong DHEM conductors in the Saint Andrews channel recently identified by SGC from the historic data are also excellent drill targets,” Platel added.

“In general, the DHEM coverage at depth over the Saint Andrews channel area is poor, and to have two strong conductors modelled at the base of the modelled channel, underneath the existing high-grade hanging-wall mineralisation is a great result.

“In addition to testing these targets, the diamond holes will enable us to undertake more-modern, higher-powered DHEM surveys that will provide us with much better vectors to any potential massive nickel sulphide mineralisation at the base of the Saint Andrews channel.”

Nickel sulphide potential

The T2 conductor is very strong, which is typical of well-developed sulphides, while assays from the RC drilling confirmed the T2 channel boast the right geological characteristics to host significant nickel sulphide mineralisation.

Assays from the hole that found this conductor confirmed that the basal ultramafic unit in the T2 channel target was a highly fertile, high magnesium oxide nickel-bearing lava flow, a necessary characteristic for significant nickel sulphide mineralisation.

An intersection of 2m grading 0.61 per cent nickel from 96m was recorded immediately above the basal contact with the underlying basalt.

The St Andrews’ conductors sit below the known high-grade massive nickel sulphide mineralisation that lies in the hanging wall and is included in the current resource of 1.05 million tonnes grading 2 per cent nickel for 21,400 tonnes of contained nickel.

Neither of the two conductors have been previously drill-tested.

Further nickel drilling

Results are currently pending for 4,000m of aircore drilling at the Valdez prospect of the Leinster project and 1,300m of aircore drilling at the T4 target at Saints.

The company also plans to carry out 1,000m of RC drilling at the T1 and T4 targets at Saints later this month and is planning to carry out follow-up drilling at Valdez in early August.

Additionally, Auroch plans to carry out resource drilling at the Leinster project’s Horn deposit in late August to upgrade the historical resource estimate of about 8,300t of nickel and 1,800t of copper to be JORC 2012 complaint.

