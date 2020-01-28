Atria acquires another indie B-D, SCF Securities

Atria Wealth Solutions, a New York-based financial services holding company, has acquired SCF Securities, a Fresno, California-based independent broker-dealer with 150 affiliated representatives.

The acquisition, Atria’s sixth purchase of a broker-dealer since 2017, adds SCF to its stable of firms, which include Western International Securities; NEXT Financial Group: Cadaret Grant; CUSO Financial Services; and Sorrento Pacific Financial.

After the acquisition closes sometime in the first half of the year, Atria said that its subsidiaries collectively will represent more than 2,500 financial professionals with nearly $95 billion in assets under administration.

