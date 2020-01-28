Home Finance Atria acquires another indie B-D, SCF Securities
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 28, 2021

Atria acquires another indie B-D, SCF Securities

Category: Finance

Atria Wealth Solutions, a New York-based financial services holding company, has acquired SCF Securities, a Fresno, California-based independent broker-dealer with 150 affiliated representatives.

The acquisition, Atria’s sixth purchase of a broker-dealer since 2017, adds SCF to its stable of firms, which include Western International Securities; NEXT Financial Group: Cadaret Grant; CUSO Financial Services; and Sorrento Pacific Financial.

After the acquisition closes sometime in the first half of the year, Atria said that its subsidiaries collectively will represent more than 2,500 financial professionals with nearly $95 billion in assets under administration.

[Video: Biden White House already showing support for socially responsible investing]

The post Atria acquires another indie B-D, SCF Securities appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Think Big: CBA says a ‘V shaped’ economic recovery is in play

Last Orders: Small caps can’t sustain gains, dip for 3rd straight day

Quarterlies Top 5: Frugl stands above the rest in morning trade

iCandy confirms record quarterly growth as cash receipts surge by almost 300pc

Robinhood hit with lawsuits for blocking GameStop trades

Brokerages spark outrage from lawmakers after halting GameStop trades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *