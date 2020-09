ASX tech players have outdone their US counterparts during COVID-19

While the ASX’s headline indices are still below pre-COVID lows unlike the American exchanges, our tech sector has performed better than the US during COVID-19.

The MSCI Australia IT sector performance since March 23 is up 142 per cent while the US is up just over 75 per cent.

In fact our tech sector has outperformed all of its global peers.

The average performance of all ASX stocks in the tech sector paints an even rosier picture, with a 190 per cent gain. Forty-seven stocks have more than tripled in value and six have risen over 1,000 per cent.

Ophir Asset Manager co-founder Andrew Mitchell said the Australian tech sector would need to continue its strong performance if it wanted to establish itself as a leader.

“As a wealthy developed economy with a good education system we are going to need to be a leader here to help drive domestic productivity going forward, There’s no reason why we can’t,” he said.

Here are all the ASX tech stocks and their performance since March 23:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

Code Name Price % Return Since March 24 Market Cap SZL SEZZLE INC-CDI 8.65 2010 1.64B CRO CIRRALTO LTD 0.04 1650 55.35M 3DP POINTERRA LTD 0.42 1590 271.14M SE1 SENSERA LTD 0.06 1370 19.01M BRN BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD 0.53 1220 733.75M YOJ YOJEE LTD 0.22 1190 177.60M OPY OPENPAY 3.68 1040 396.4M TYM TYMLEZ GROUP LTD 0.14 976.92 37.40M IP1 INTEGRATED PAYMENT TECHNOLOG 0.04 914.8 21.07M IHR INTELLIHR LTD 0.28 868.69 62.92M BUD BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.08 825 192.48M NVX NOVONIX LTD 1.6 803.16 566.24M TNT TESSERENT LTD 0.27 728.12 173.51M APT AFTERPAY LTD 84.08 635.95 23.44B AR9 ARCHTIS LTD 0.44 633.33 70.98M SPT SPLITIT PAYMENTS LTD 1.66 585.42 642.86M MYQ MYFIZIQ LTD 0.46 538.89 52.85M FZO FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD 0.47 535.14 155.11M KTE K2 ENERGY LTD 0.03 525 7.52M WSP WHISPIR LTD 4.28 483.33 436.28M Z1P ZIP CO 7.10 478 3.6B VLT VAULT INTELLIGENCE LTD 0.58 452.38 74.24M DTZ DOTZ NANO LTD 0.2 400 63.55M BLG BLUGLASS LTD 0.08 341.41 84.99M CAT CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL 2.37 335.19 448.60M NUH NUHEARA LTD 0.05 333.33 72.36M KNO KNOSYS LTD 0.12 307.41 16.37M IAM INTIGER GROUP LTD 0 300 7.74M HYD HYDRIX LTD 0.36 293.08 40.64M LVH LIVEHIRE LTD 0.32 290.24 95.75M 9SP 9 SPOKES INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.04 290 47.41M HTG HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 0.34 286.36 155.65M 5GN 5G NETWORKS LTD/AUSTRALIA 2.18 284.21 200.59M VR1 VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.06 275 50.26M HSC HSC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 0.01 250 23.46M DTC DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LTD 1.88 245.28 255.25M NEA NEARMAP LTD 3.11 241.76 1.41B ST1 SPIRIT TELECOM LTD 0.44 238.46 230.44M TYR TYRO PAYMENTS LTD 3.61 238.32 1.81B OPL OPYL LTD 0.22 225 4.80M WBT WEEBIT NANO LTD 0.73 222.73 74.63M DCC DIGITALX LTD 0.04 221.43 27.54M BTH BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LTD 1.27 220 482.58M AO1 ASSETOWL LTD 0.01 217.31 4.41M AVA AVA RISK GROUP LTD 0.3 215.79 70.67M ESK ETHERSTACK PLC-CDI 0.62 210 74.99M IOD IODM LTD 0.17 209.09 95.11M SLX SILEX SYSTEMS LTD 0.57 200 101.07M VOR VORTIV LTD 0.25 200 33.47M COS COSOL LTD 0.73 196 94.35M CGL CITADEL GROUP LTD/THE 4.34 192.41 343.96M LNU LINIUS TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.02 187.5 30.14M CPT CIPHERPOINT LTD 0.06 181.93 5.66M NTO NITRO SOFTWARE LTD 2.27 176.83 432.10M OCL OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LTD 12.41 169.82 1.15B 8CO 8COMMON LTD 0.14 165.31 23.78M EOL ENERGY ONE LTD 4.25 163.75 107.98M ADA ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD 0.78 163.27 59.24M HWH HOUSTON WE HAVE LTD 0.04 162.5 10.99M SBW SHEKEL BRAINWEIGH LTD 0.19 160 27.11M CCG COMMSCHOICE GROUP LTD 0.1 156.1 20.10M ADS ADSLOT LTD. 0.02 155.56 42.41M EVS ENVIROSUITE LTD 0.2 153.09 210.06M SIS SIMBLE SOLUTIONS LTD 0.03 150 6.05M K2F K2FLY LTD 0.38 150 34.65M FGO FLAMINGO AI LTD 0 150 2.80M 360 LIFE360 INC-CDI 4.15 145.45 623.55M EPD EMPIRED LTD 0.5 145.24 82.54M NOV NOVATTI GROUP LTD 0.23 144.68 52.00M UBN URBANISE.COM LTD 0.07 142.86 50.68M PPS PRAEMIUM LTD 0.51 142.86 208.43M CDA CODAN LTD 10.91 140.3 1.97B DUB DUBBER CORP LTD 1.23 139.22 253.66M EML EML PAYMENTS LTD 3.23 139.1 1.15B AMO AMBERTECH LTD 0.1 138.1 7.65M FSG FIELD SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LTD 0.05 135 24.93M OTW OVER THE WIRE HOLDINGS LTD 4.27 132.07 220.55M MP1 MEGAPORT LTD 17.03 131.99 2.66B GSW GETSWIFT LTD 0.68 130.51 146.42M NVU NANOVEU LTD 0.07 130 9.51M MAQ MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP LTD 46.5 129.06 992.31M BID BIDENERGY LTD 1 127.78 134.48M ELS ELSIGHT LTD 0.59 125.93 65.28M SLC SUPERLOOP LTD 1.16 122.55 415.26M CXZ CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD 0.02 122.22 17.26M DXN DXN LTD 0.03 121.15 26.39M DTL DATA#3 LTD 6.37 119.05 991.60M VN8 VONEX LTD 0.14 116.67 24.15M MSL MSL SOLUTIONS LTD. 0.06 116.67 20.95M CCA CHANGE FINANCIAL LTD 0.11 116.07 29.79M RKN RECKON LTD 0.83 115.53 94.03M WTC WISETECH GLOBAL LTD 28.83 114.78 9.51B DSE DROPSUITE LTD 0.07 112.12 39.34M NNT 99 TECHNOLOGY LTD 0.09 108.89 109.01M FCL FINEOS CORP HOLDINGS PLC-CDI 5.42 104.14 1.60B KYK KYCKR LTD 0.08 102.7 25.79M MNW MINT PAYMENTS LTD 0.01 100 15.88M TDY THEDOCYARD LTD 0.19 100 27.82M SKF SKYFII LTD 0.18 100 62.34M CL1 CLASS LTD 1.84 96.28 231.43M IXU IXUP LTD 0.05 95.56 19.61M RXP RXP SERVICES LTD 0.41 95.24 66.05M SCL SCHROLE GROUP LTD 0.02 90 27.99M PRO PROPHECY INTERNATIONAL HLDGS 0.57 88.33 36.19M APX APPEN LTD 34.56 87.51 4.17B MOQ MOQ LTD 0.15 87.5 26.62M CNW CIRRUS NETWORKS HOLDINGS LTD 0.03 87.5 26.50M RDY READYTECH HOLDINGS LTD 1.9 87.06 150.41M AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LTD 5.28 84.81 397.82M CV1 CV CHECK LTD 0.13 81.13 28.05M RUL RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD 1.16 78.46 263.59M IRI INTEGRATED RESEARCH LTD 4.06 77.77 711.79M LVT LIVETILES LTD 0.23 76.92 207.51M DDR DICKER DATA LTD 7.7 76.48 1.31B UNL UNITED NETWORKS LTD 0.04 76 17.26M MOB MOBILICOM LTD/AUSTRALIA 0.09 75.51 22.18M SP3 SPECTUR LTD 0.07 73.17 7.52M DWS DWS LTD 0.94 70.91 123.92M VOC VOCUS GROUP LTD 3.36 70.62 2.05B 4DS 4DS MEMORY LTD 0.05 67.86 61.56M WCG WEBCENTRAL GRP LTD 0.12 64.18 13.43M SNS SENSEN NETWORKS LTD 0.09 63.64 40.55M XRO XERO LTD 99.91 63.26 14.70B ISD ISENTIA GROUP LTD 0.19 60.87 37.00M UWL UNITI GROUP LTD 1.49 60.71 764.61M NXT NEXTDC LTD 11.92 59.95 5.53B JCS JCURVE SOLUTIONS LTD 0.03 57.14 10.82M CPU COMPUTERSHARE LTD 13.24 54.81 7.08B CT1 CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGIES L 0.03 52.94 35.19M COO CORUM GROUP LTD 0.05 51.43 21.34M FCT FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY L 0.12 46.94 77.72M LNK LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS 4.08 44.3 2.18B SPZ SMART PARKING LTD 0.1 42.86 35.92M SF1 STEMIFY LTD 0.02 42.86 3.14M FTC FINTECH CHAIN LTD 0.09 42.62 56.62M ALU ALTIUM LTD 36.29 41.8 4.78B NET NETLINKZ LTD 0.07 41.3 137.14M JXT JAXSTA LTD 0.03 40.91 7.66M ELO ELMO SOFTWARE LTD 5.7 39.76 490.84M HSN HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD 3.94 39.31 788.31M TZL TZ LTD 0.05 37.5 5.04M OPC OPTICOMM LTD 5.1 37.47 530.78M BIQ BUILDINGIQ INC-CDI 0.01 35.71 3.55M CWL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HOLDI 0.12 35.29 14.59M HTA HUTCHISON TELECOMM (AUST) 0.14 35 1.83B AV1 ADVERITAS LTD 0.11 33.33 32.04M RHP RHIPE LTD 1.97 31.42 313.40M JAN JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LTD 0.36 30.91 75.48M DTI DTI GROUP LTD 0.03 30 8.71M RCW RIGHTCROWD LTD 0.25 28.95 54.27M ID8 IDENTITII LTD 0.23 28.77 25.62M SEN SENETAS CORP LTD 0.05 28.57 58.44M PYG PAYGROUP LTD 0.65 27.45 45.97M PVS PIVOTAL SYSTEMS CORP INC-CDI 1.14 27.22 130.54M OLL OPENLEARNING LTD 0.31 26.09 40.99M XF1 XREF LTD 0.16 26 28.51M BCC BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS 0.22 25.71 11.63M LVE LOVE GROUP GLOBAL LTD 0.05 25 2.03M IFM INFOMEDIA LTD 1.66 24.65 619.73M MNF MNF GROUP LTD 5.02 24.57 423.24M TCN TECHNICHE LTD 0.04 22.58 8.01M CIO CONNECTED IO LTD 0.02 20 5.95M RDF REDFLEX HOLDINGS LTD 0.4 19.7 59.87M IRE IRESS LTD 10.68 14.95 2.06B SMX SECURITY MATTERS LTD 0.37 14.06 47.11M BVS BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LTD 3.72 12.69 919.31M RCL READCLOUD LTD 0.36 10.77 35.81M LME LIMEADE INC-CDI 1.54 10 378.31M APV APPSVILLAGE AUSTRALIA LTD 0.11 10 10.87M NOR NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD 0.03 8 6.69M TNE TECHNOLOGY ONE LTD 7.86 7.8 2.51B BCT BLUECHIIP LTD 0.06 7.41 34.40M DTS DRAGONTAIL SYSTEMS LTD 0.09 5.81 25.97M WJA WAMEJA LTD 0.1 5.56 115.03M HIL HILLS LTD 0.15 3.45 34.80M FGL FRUGL GROUP LTD 0.03 0 2.67M XPE XPED LTD 0.002 0 1.79M SYT SYNTONIC LTD 0.001 0 6.94M RFN REFFIND LTD 0.002 0 2.49M ICE ICETANA LTD 0.13 -3.85 17.13M TLS TELSTRA CORP LTD 2.92 -5.75 34.49B SMN STRUCTURAL MONITORING-CDI 0.47 -8.49 57.97M CGO CPT GLOBAL LIMITED 0.19 -11.63 7.27M FRX FLEXIROAM LTD 0.02 -21.84 6.92M TGO TRIMANTIUM GROWTHOPS LTD 0.06 -24.05 9.12M IS3 I SYNERGY GROUP LIMITED 0.08 -25 13.75M CLT CELLNET GROUP LTD 0.04 -25.88 9.26M CAG CAPE RANGE LTD 0.25 -26.47 23.73M ODA ORCODA LTD 0.1 -28.57 11.60M QFY QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS 0.001 -50 2.01M

Buy now, pay later sector is a standout

Much of the hype in the tech sector has been about buy now, pay later (BNPL) stocks. It has been a spectacular few months for the sector with the ‘worst’ performer FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL), which is up ‘only’ 190 per cent.

Leading the charge of BNPL stocks and all tech stocks is Minneapolis-based Sezzle (ASX:SZL), which is up over 2,000 per cent. Openpay (ASX:OPY) is close behind, notching up a gain of over 1,000 per cent.

The sector has seen solid growth in 2020 in Australia among individual consumers and new sectors too. Additionally, some companies, particularly Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) and Afterpay (ASX:APT), have expanded into overseas markets.

The other top performing sectors

But BNPL stocks aren’t the only winners. There are several other tech stocks that have had a solid few months and are in fast growing sectors.

Internet of Things (IoT) tracking tech company Sensera (ASX:SE1) is another company sitting on a 1,000 per cent gain.

It witnessed solid revenue growth in recent months and won a major contract with US tech firm Triton Systems to utilise its technology.

Geospatial analytics company Pointerra (ASX:3DP) has been a late bloomer but hasn’t stopped advancing since Bevan Slattery invested $2.5m into the company.

Fintech stocks have seen good times too, particularly stocks in the payments space.

Cirralto (ASX:CRO) took out the silver medal among all tech stocks, having sky rocketed in recent weeks as it has grown its point of sale payment systems.

The sector’s other top performers include 9Spokes (ASX:9SP), up 290 per cent, and Integrated Paymant Technologies (ASX:IP1), which is up 915 per cent.

Cybersecurity is another sector that’s been a winner, particularly since the Morrison government’s increase in spending to boost to its cybersecurity capabilities and unveiling of a national cybersecurity strategy.

Leading the charge in this space is Tesserent (ASX:TNT), which is up over 700 per cent since late March off the back of earnings growth and acquisitions.

Other winners include Family Zone Cyber (ASX:FZO) — up over 500 per cent, and Vortiv (ASX:VOR) which has tripled.

At Stockhead, we tell it like it is. While Cirralto and Vortiv are Stockhead advertisers, they did not sponsor this article.

The post ASX tech players have outdone their US counterparts during COVID-19 appeared first on Stockhead.