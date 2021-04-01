ASX Small Caps Lunch Wrap: Who got slapped by the regulator today?

The Brisbane lockdown will officially end at noon today, after only one new case was found in Queensland since last Thursday.

ASIC has finally banned trading in binary options for retail investors, after a study found that 80 per cent of retail clients lost money trading in the options. Binary options offer a win-all or lose-all proposition for investors.

To markets, the ASX200 gave up early gains, and ended the morning session just 0.31 per cent higher.

This comes even after President Biden’s speech today, where he proposed hiking the US corporate tax to 28 per cent from the current 21 per cent, to pay for the US$2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

Resources, construction, and IT led the the pack today, with Boral (ASX:BLD) the large cap winner, rising by 6 per cent after announcing the sale of its 50 per cent stake in USG Boral.

Financials were weighed down by news that Macquarie Bank (ASX:MQG) was told to hold $500 million in extra capital by regulator APRA for past breaches that has “raised questions about its risk management”. Macquarie fell by 1 per cent after the news.

However, shares in AMP (ASX:AMP) rose by 4.5 per cent after CEO Francesco De Ferrari resigned from his role, paving the way for ANZ deputy chief Alexis George to step in.

The IT sector was led by Afterpay (ASX:APT) and Xero (ASX:XRO), who each rose more than 2 per cent, following a surge in tech heavy NASDAQ index overnight.

WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Thursday April 1:

Code Name Price % Change Volume CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 14812415 ROG Red Sky Energy. 0.013 44 1039324946 VR8 Vanadium Resources 0.065 35 4767100 DTR Dateline Resources 0.004 33 13587395 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.0065 30 318607564 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.0045 29 57543849 ZNO Zoono Group Ltd 0.77 28 5191924 SHE Stonehorse Energy Lt 0.031 24 20432508 BYE Byron Energy Ltd 0.155 24 3119611 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.006 20 185560726 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 0.006 20 5039971 PGD Peregrine Gold 0.29 18 553233 MCM Mc Mining Ltd 0.13 18 395670 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd 0.098 18 7352963 LIN Lindian Resources 0.02 18 2030910 BRK Brookside Energy Ltd 0.0235 18 137700606 CAU Cronos Australia 0.14 17 83635 BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.0035 17 263406934 DCX Discovex Res Ltd 0.007 17 7358849 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0035 17 293455469 ACB A-Cap Energy Ltd 0.06 15 121087 HVM Happy Valley 0.155 15 20000

Miner Classic Min (ASX:CLZ) was the winner out of small caps today, with its share price rising by 50 per cent with no announcements.

Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG) and Vanadium Resources (ASX:VR8) round up the top three small caps, rising by 44 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

Red Sky has been rising by over 200 per cent over the last five days, with no major announcements issued by the company. This has prompted the ASX to issue it a speeding ticket, which has been responded to by the company.

Other small cap winners today include biotech Zoono (ASX:ZNO), up by 40 per cent after its Microbe Shield successfully tested in the USA against Human Coronavirus 229E.

Fintech Douugh (ASX:DOU), was another winner, rising by 13 per cent after announcing that it has obtained a licence from the US SEC to carry out wealth management services in the US.

LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Thursday April 1:

Code Name Price % Change Volume APG Austpac Resources NL 0.002 -33 508000 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.0025 -17 3252849 VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.0025 -17 20601212 NZS New Zealand Coastal 0.018 -14 13852170 ALT Analytica Limited 0.003 -14 1225250 SRJ SRJ Technologies 0.365 -13 24259 CLB Candy Club 0.2 -13 273822 KEY KEY Petroleum 0.004 -11 15042738 ABV Adv Braking Tech Ltd 0.043 -10 300000 KP2 Kore Potash PLC 0.035 -10 7048216 RIM Rimfire Pacific 0.009 -10 19826203 VAL Valor Resources Ltd 0.009 -10 4800000 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.0045 -10 8813200 HSC HSC Technology Group 0.019 -10 9996040 CZR CZR Resources Ltd 0.01 -9 934794 DRX Diatreme Resources 0.02 -9 5454315 BKY Berkeley Energia Ltd 0.535 -9 29576 AVR Anteris Technologies 11.22 -8 14761 HRL Hrlholding 0.11 -8 199174 EGL Environmental Group 0.078 -8 270252





