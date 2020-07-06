ASX Small Cap Lunchtime Wrap: Who’s locking it down (again) today?

Local markets have opened off the back of a torrid weekend in Victoria, which is responding to another COVID-19 outbreak.
With another 127 recorded overnight (a new daily record), authorities announced that from midnight tomorrow, citizens travelling from Victoria to NSW will need a permit, with the border otherwise closed.
More than 50,000 Victorians were tested for the virus over the weekend, and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the current lockdown of a nine-building public housing development in North Melbourne may be extended for longer than five days.
The border inclosure will be enforced from the NSW side, although the SMH reported that local police chiefs in the state’s south said they were only informed of those developments via this morning’s media coverage.
With pandemic fears again rearing their head, the ASX200 traded flat in the morning session and was treading water at midday, as it tried to extend its daily winning streak to five.
The Small Ords Index was more buoyant, climbing by more than 1 per cent in morning trade to 2,693.40 points.
The Australian dollar, often viewed as a barometer of global risk appetite, also opened the week in positive territory to hold comfortably above US69c.
SMALL CAP WINNERS
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm on Monday July 6:
Copper explorer Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS) led the pack, rising by more than 200 per cent on the back of a strong update at its fully-owned West Musgrave project in WA.
Geochemical assay results from its recent reverse circulation drilling program at the site “intersected a large igneous intrusion, bearing a thick sequence of disseminated copper sulphides”. The interval also showed concentrations of gold, although “only in trace amounts”, Redstone said.
Also posting a strong gain was Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA), which provides technology services for air-traffic management systems and flight simulation training.
The company said it was able to navigate through the global travel slump, and now expected full-year profit (excluding one-off expenses) to reach $4.8m, a 20 per cent upgrade on its previous forecast.
SMALL CAP LOSERS
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm on Monday July 6:
