ASX Small Cap Lunchtime Wrap: Who’s locking it down (again) today?

Local markets have opened off the back of a torrid weekend in Victoria, which is responding to another COVID-19 outbreak.

With another 127 recorded overnight (a new daily record), authorities announced that from midnight tomorrow, citizens travelling from Victoria to NSW will need a permit, with the border otherwise closed.

More than 50,000 Victorians were tested for the virus over the weekend, and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the current lockdown of a nine-building public housing development in North Melbourne may be extended for longer than five days.

The border inclosure will be enforced from the NSW side, although the SMH reported that local police chiefs in the state’s south said they were only informed of those developments via this morning’s media coverage.

With pandemic fears again rearing their head, the ASX200 traded flat in the morning session and was treading water at midday, as it tried to extend its daily winning streak to five.

The Small Ords Index was more buoyant, climbing by more than 1 per cent in morning trade to 2,693.40 points.

The Australian dollar, often viewed as a barometer of global risk appetite, also opened the week in positive territory to hold comfortably above US69c.

SMALL CAP WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm on Monday July 6:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY PRICE % CHANGE MARKET CAP RDS Redstone Resources 0.027 237.50% $11.9M ANL Amani Gold 0.002 100.00% $7.8M TMZ Thomson Resources Ltd 0.044 69.23% $5.4M ROG Red Sky Energy 0.002 50.00% $1.6M CZN Corazon Mining Ltd 0.003 50.00% $4.8M SMI Santana Minerals Ltd 0.003 50.00% $5.4M KTA Krakatoa Resources Ltd 0.105 45.83% $23.0M NYR Nyrada 0.25 42.86% $28.4M AOA Ausmon Resources 0.004 33.33% $2.5M JHL Jayex Healthcare Ltd 0.023 27.78% $4.4M MPR Mpower 0.023 27.78% $3.7M ADA Adacel Tech Ltd 0.545 25.29% $41.7M FSG Field Solutions 0.05 25.00% $26.5M KAS Kasbah Resources 0.01 25.00% $1.4M APH Australian Primary Hemp 0.125 25.00% $8.7M TPP Tempo Australia Ltd 0.051 24.39% $18.5M EOS Electro Optic Systems Holdings 6.5 22.18% $956.8M SHO SportsHero 0.023 21.05% $7.2M QFE Quickfee 0.785 21.71% $151.6M

Copper explorer Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS) led the pack, rising by more than 200 per cent on the back of a strong update at its fully-owned West Musgrave project in WA.

Geochemical assay results from its recent reverse circulation drilling program at the site “intersected a large igneous intrusion, bearing a thick sequence of disseminated copper sulphides”. The interval also showed concentrations of gold, although “only in trace amounts”, Redstone said.

Also posting a strong gain was Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA), which provides technology services for air-traffic management systems and flight simulation training.

The company said it was able to navigate through the global travel slump, and now expected full-year profit (excluding one-off expenses) to reach $4.8m, a 20 per cent upgrade on its previous forecast.

SMALL CAP LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm on Monday July 6:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY PRICE % CHANGE MARKET CAP GLV Global Oil & Gas 0.01 -25.00% $2.4M CZL Consolidated Zinc 0.003 -25.00% $7.5M GBR Great Boulder Resources Ltd 0.031 -22.50% $4.1M CML Chase Mining 0.027 -20.59% $8.6M CGN Crater Gold Mining Ltd 0.008 -20.00% $9.8M CAV Carnavale Resources Ltd 0.005 -16.67% $7.5M ESH Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Ltd 0.005 -16.67% $10.2M OSP Osprey Medical Inc 0.042 -16.00% $63.0M NTI Neurotech Intl 0.011 -15.38% $2.4M CXX Cradle Resources Ltd 0.035 -14.63% $6.6M GSM Golden State Mining 0.43 -14.00% $20.1M ALY Alchemy Resources Ltd 0.023 -11.54% $14.3M OEC Orbital Corporation 1.02 -10.53% $80.3M TOU Tlou Energy Ltd 0.04 -11.11% $20.3M CL8 Collaborate Corporation Ltd 0.008 -11.11% $10.4M DVL dorsaVi Ltd 0.033 -10.81% $8.6M ADR Adherium Ltd 0.025 -10.71% $15.1M ICI iCandy Interactive 0.017 -10.53% $6.3M 88E 88 Energy 0.004 -10.00% $34.4M KGM Kalnorth Gold Mines 0.009 -10.00% $8.1M





The post ASX Small Cap Lunchtime Wrap: Who’s locking it down (again) today? appeared first on Stockhead.