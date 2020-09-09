ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s taking a tumble today?

The ASX hit five-week lows after US markets suffered a third straight day of heavy losses overnight, led by overheated tech ‘megacaps’ like Tesla, Apple and Facebook.
The benchmark ASX200 is currently down 2.3 per cent to 5,868.8 points, led by outsized losses in tech and energy stocks.
But while analysts see further downside risks for the US tech sector, non-US equity valuations remain far more reasonable.
“Indeed, last week’s performance supports this view as non-US equities proved relatively resilient to the tech sell-off, outperforming the US market in both local currency and USD terms,” Oxford Economics director of equity strategy Daniel Grosvenor says.
Outside the US, earnings revisions have started to broaden out, particularly among those markets exposed to a robust Chinese recovery.
“The nature of China’s recovery, which has been driven by construction and infrastructure spending is helping to underpin metal demand, as is the longer-term transition to cleaner energy sources,” Grosvenor says.
WINNERS
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Wednesday September 9:
Project developer Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) has inked an early stage offtake and reseller deal with global vanadium redox flow (VRFB) battery maker Enerox.
Also jumping in early trade was battery metals play Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF), which announced a $2.2m raise yesterday to advance the San José lithium project in Spain.
Mayur Resources (ASX:MRL) will list its Papua New Guinea copper and gold assets on the TSX Ventures Exchange via a reverse takeover.
And BrainChip’s (ASX:BRN) big run continues, with the tech stock up another 13 per cent in morning trade on no news.
LOSERS
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Wednesday September 9:
