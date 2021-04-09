ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s not getting a jab today?

On an otherwise happy Friyay, we kick off today’s lunch wrap with the latest on Australia’s slo-mo vaccine rollout.

The initial distribution was underpinned by plans for a mass rollout of Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine. But… blood clots.

NSW authorities have temporarily paused administering the vaccine to tweak its patient consent framework, with vaccinations for citizens aged over 50 expected to recommence later today.

Pfizer’s vaccine is still good to go, but there’s a lot less of that on Australian shores right now.

With the federal government under pressure over its execution on the matter, Clot Scott Morrison’s cabinet will meet later today to discuss the timeline around border closures amid vaccine rollout delays.

Over on markets, things are pretty calm to end the week with the ASX200 trading flat while the microcap Emerging Markets index outperformed into midday trade with a gain of around one per cent.

The Aussie dollar edged lower to around US76.4c, US stock futures are pointing slightly higher and gold is holding above $US1,750/oz for the first time since March 18.



WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday April 9:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

Stocks highlighted in yellow made market moving announcements

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market cap ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 8,400,005 $10,786,997 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 5,438,888 $17,557,191 UBI Universal Biosensors 0.655 38 4,423,694 $84,328,825 VMG VDM Group Limited 0.004 33 2,660,000 $20,782,983 MSI Multistack Internat. 0.052 27 1,737,761 $4,604,461 XPE Xped Limited 0.0025 25 4,608,823 $6,378,586 JRL Jindalee Resources 2.29 24 1,122,172 $94,399,297 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines 0.056 24 413,732 $6,739,856 CXX Cradle Resources Ltd 0.068 24 200,000 $10,432,498 MLS Metals Australia 0.003 20 4,516,666 $10,477,259 APG Austpac Resources NL 0.0035 17 3,651,667 $9,496,989 CUL Cullen Resources 0.028 17 8,601,863 $7,198,024 ALT Analytica Limited 0.004 14 357,085 $12,318,643 RNX Renegade Exploration 0.008 14 10,628,478 $6,052,386 PTR Petratherm Ltd 0.16 14 351,552 $26,520,231 CFO Cfoam Limited 0.024 14 7,947,623 $9,976,523 MSG MCS Services Limited 0.057 14 512,775 $9,313,728 BFC Beston Global Ltd 0.074 14 5,428,971 $54,773,837 GO2 Thego2People 0.05 14 222,536 $7,763,346 AMD Arrow Minerals 0.009 13 1,874,010 $10,659,054 CAV Carnavale Resources 0.009 13 698,340 $18,737,842

Among stocks with announcements, medical diagnostics company Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) led the pack after announcing a new supply agreement with Lubris BioSystems.

The “exclusive, perpetual” supply deal will see Lubris supply its Lubricin (PRG4) coating for use in UBI’s strip-based diagnostic products, with a view to building out an improved commercial product that “enhances UBI’s detection limits by 1,000,000 times”, the company said.

Based on early proof-of-concept work, the integration of Lubris’ technology will allow UBI to expand its product range into “oncology, women’s health, environmental impurities and other areas”, the company said.

Also on the winner’s list was Pacific Nickel Mines (ASX:PNM), which jumped after announcing that it’s received approval to commence drilling at its Solomon Islands nickel project following “a positive outcome from awareness meetings recently conducted in the local villages”.



LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday April 9:

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market cap OEL Otto Energy Limited 0.014 -18 40,440,089 $81,515,166 CNJ Conico Ltd 0.03 -17 5,521,422 $29,954,835 CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.0025 -17 2,153,332 $6,911,078 UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.0025 -17 280,000 $7,165,124 88E 88 Energy Ltd 0.0255 -15 163,269,537 $375,662,713 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.006 -14 22,101,800 $29,569,019 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0.006 -14 933,322 $19,321,915 YPB YPB Group Ltd 0.003 -14 450,000 $17,471,372 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 0.007 -13 4,611,648 $11,000,320 4CE Force Com Ltd 0.015 -12 6,585,179 $17,321,315 DTR Dateline Resources 0.0045 -10 2,862,386 $43,700,390 ANA Ansila Energy 0.027 -10 8,466,115 $55,493,164 TMK Tamaska Oil Gas Ltd 0.01 -9 4,286,278 $10,340,000 OIL Optiscan Imaging 0.25 -9 300,676 $169,243,333 BCT Bluechiip Limited 0.031 -9 615,749 $20,327,937 TRT Todd River Res Ltd 0.073 -9 795,293 $44,206,018 SOR Strategic Elements 0.35 -9 2,009,676 $143,784,359 AZS Azure Minerals 0.38 -8 1,785,576 $127,855,574 AQI Alicanto Min Ltd 0.11 -8 575,330 $39,230,095 IMM Immutep Ltd 0.455 -8 2,453,120 $332,817,860 BPH BPH Energy Ltd 0.081 -8 8,728,758 $58,512,906





