ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s hunting for a bargain today?

ASX stocks have given back some of yesterday’s gains in morning trade, as NSW gears up for another COVID-19 scare in the Sydney area.
A positive test yesterday hasn’t yet been traced to a direct source, leaving health workers on edge for a rising case count in the days ahead.
In the meantime, Stockhead has to admire the traits exhibited by yesterday’s positive test case, whose COVID-safe check-in timeline revealed first-class tendencies in the fine art of bargain hunting.
The man visited no less than four barbecue merchants on Saturday afternoon, in an impressive display of due diligence that stock investors would do well to take heed of (we hope he scored a deal).
Elsewhere in global markets, the S&P500 climbed but there was more selling in the NASDAQ, as capital flows continue to edge out of tech stocks.
Mirroring those falls, there were more heavy losses in Australia’s BNPL sector, with Afterpay (ASX:APT) threatening to fall back below $100 after slumping by more than six per cent in morning trade.
Gold is holding steady just below $US1,800 an ounce while oil prices remain well supported.
And there was another round of buying in crypto as Bitcoin rebounded, Ethereum is at all-time highs and Dogecoin is doing doge-y things (up 14,000 per cent in 2021).
WINNERS
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Thursday, May 6
Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.
The resources sector continued its recent outperformance this morning, as another five mining and energy stocks jumped on market-moving announcements.
The biggest gain in percentage terms was enjoyed by shareholders of Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO), which hit more than 170m of high-grade copper mineralisation following an underground drilling program at its Kanmantoo project in South Australia.
Also rising strongly was Thor Mining (ASX:THR), which climbed by around 30 per cent.
Ahead of the opening bell, the company released an investor deck outlining its operations across copper, gold, uranium and vanadium that it presented at this year’s RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up — a three-day event which concludes today.
LOSERS
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Thursday, May 6
Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.
The post ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s hunting for a bargain today? appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.