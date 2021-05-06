ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s hunting for a bargain today?

ASX stocks have given back some of yesterday’s gains in morning trade, as NSW gears up for another COVID-19 scare in the Sydney area.

A positive test yesterday hasn’t yet been traced to a direct source, leaving health workers on edge for a rising case count in the days ahead.

In the meantime, Stockhead has to admire the traits exhibited by yesterday’s positive test case, whose COVID-safe check-in timeline revealed first-class tendencies in the fine art of bargain hunting.

The man visited no less than four barbecue merchants on Saturday afternoon, in an impressive display of due diligence that stock investors would do well to take heed of (we hope he scored a deal).

Elsewhere in global markets, the S&P500 climbed but there was more selling in the NASDAQ, as capital flows continue to edge out of tech stocks.

Mirroring those falls, there were more heavy losses in Australia’s BNPL sector, with Afterpay (ASX:APT) threatening to fall back below $100 after slumping by more than six per cent in morning trade.

Gold is holding steady just below $US1,800 an ounce while oil prices remain well supported.

And there was another round of buying in crypto as Bitcoin rebounded, Ethereum is at all-time highs and Dogecoin is doing doge-y things (up 14,000 per cent in 2021).



WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Thursday, May 6

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY PRICE % MOVE VOLUME MARKET CAP HGO Hillgrove Resources 0.087 61 63,777,855 $50,596,347 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 26,414,382 $17,557,191 POW Protean Energy Ltd 0.015 36 10,070,091 $7,156,743 THR Thor Mining PLC 0.018 29 17,513,864 $7,040,454 BOA Boadicea Resources 0.41 28 249,613 $19,886,639 CAQ CAQ Holdings Ltd 0.02 25 6,750 $11,484,580 ROG Red Sky Energy 0.011 22 159,175,664 $41,682,800 BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.003 20 11,000,000 $8,355,350 FNX Finexia Financialgrp 0.062 19 6,102 $7,986,499 RHI Red Hill Iron 0.98 19 35,297 $49,399,473 AON Apollo Minerals Ltd 0.11 18 371,161 $35,472,279 GTR Gti Resources 0.026 18 11,723,537 $14,179,396 AGE Alligator Energy 0.02 18 27,018,550 $40,157,203 MLM Metallica Minerals 0.034 17 6,032,530 $16,174,251 PVL Powerhouse Ven Ltd 0.14 17 250,297 $9,009,722 ALT Analytica Limited 0.0035 17 876,000 $13,198,546 VPR Volt Power Group 0.0035 17 42,443 $27,508,601 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.0035 17 9,289,462 $11,466,488 VMY Vimy Resources Ltd 0.145 16 6,321,900 $118,356,111 MEY Marenica Energy Ltd 0.225 15 2,370,840 $40,534,935 HLX Helix Resources 0.015 15 2,221,270 $14,223,559

The resources sector continued its recent outperformance this morning, as another five mining and energy stocks jumped on market-moving announcements.

The biggest gain in percentage terms was enjoyed by shareholders of Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO), which hit more than 170m of high-grade copper mineralisation following an underground drilling program at its Kanmantoo project in South Australia.

Also rising strongly was Thor Mining (ASX:THR), which climbed by around 30 per cent.

Ahead of the opening bell, the company released an investor deck outlining its operations across copper, gold, uranium and vanadium that it presented at this year’s RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up — a three-day event which concludes today.



LOSERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Thursday, May 6

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY LAST SHARE PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME MARKET CAP VMG VDM Group Limited 0.002 -33 12,639,334 $20,782,983 WCN White Cliff Minerals 0.019 -27 25,034,054 $13,447,106 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.0015 -25 4,781,965 $23,169,250 DTZ Dotz Nano Ltd 0.275 -19 636,494 $127,970,009 EN1 Engage:Bdr Limited 0.005 -17 1,200,000 $14,691,429 MLS Metals Australia 0.0025 -17 1,200,000 $12,681,564 NEA Nearmap Ltd 1.98 -16 10,213,078 $1,165,787,065 AFW Applyflow Limited 0.006 -14 96,675 $12,682,976 KEY KEY Petroleum 0.003 -14 12,189 $6,887,748 T3D 333D Limited 0.003 -14 764,674 $4,820,043 TTA TTA Holdings Ltd 0.03 -14 109,850 $4,809,819 ABY Adore Beauty 3.94 -14 274,256 $431,090,196 UUL Ultima Utd Ltd 0.69 -14 5,784 $29,325,749 RXH Rewardle Holding Ltd 0.02 -13 844,411 $12,105,394 CIO Connected Io Ltd 0.007 -13 804,622 $4,264,637 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.0035 -13 1,700,000 $8,006,204 SHG Singular Health 0.315 -11 262,465 $20,776,375 TTT Titomic Limited 0.42 -11 253,963 $72,027,344 RWD Reward Minerals Ltd 0.13 -10 25,905 $28,195,640 KNM Kneomedia Limited 0.009 -10 84,558 $9,882,467 360 Life360 Inc. 5.15 -10 301,938 $859,615,085 CSS Clean Seas Ltd 0.58 -9 83,626 $72,889,054





