ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s climbing to fresh 13-year highs today?

A benchmark ASX small cap index has once again hit its highest level since the Global Financial Crisis.

The Small Ordinaries index was up 15.9 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 3,243.7 at lunchtime. Its three-and-a-half days of gains have clawed back losses in late March to eclipse a 13-year high set in mid-March.

The All Ordinaries and the ASX200 were both up 0.19 per cent, while the Emerging Companies nano-cap index was up 0.21 per cent.

Sectors were mixed, with materials, industrials and financials posting modest losses and property up strongly, by 1.8 per cent.

Tech was the second-biggest gainer, up 0.8 per cent following yesterday’s mammoth 5.1 per cent rise – the sector’s best day of the year.



Winners

Here are the best performing ASX stocks at lunchtime:

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market cap SYARD Sayona Mining – Rights 13-Apr-21 0.8 166.7 21,797,600 1,915,335 JAY Jayride Group 28 64.7 924,156 20,867,895 SCI Silver City Minerals 2.7 50.0 71,952,761 8,772,485 ANL Amani Gold 0.15 50.0 9,097,111 10,786,997 DDD 3D Resources 0.6 50.0 23,850,358 14,481,488 GO2 Thego2People 5.5 48.6 15,485,563 6,528,268 TG1 Techgen Metals 28 40.0 8,320,373 7,705,757 WOO Wooboard Tech 0.7 40.0 196,896,598 15,138,517 RXH Rewardle Holding 1.5 36.4 4,245,915 5,789,536 BSM Bass Metals 1.05 31.3 66,367,216 32,173,406 OEL Otto Energy 1.3 30.0 103,057,358 47,950,098 AZY Antipa Minerals 3.6 28.6 25,904,422 70,029,137 DTR Dateline Resources 0.5 25.0 54,467,272 34,960,312 MLS Metals Australia 0.25 25.0 3,500,000 8,381,807 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.5 25.0 13,968,391 16,896,583 CPN Caspin Resources 79 20.6 564,504 39,347,109 CBL Control Bionics 70.5 17.5 151,985 30,071,208 PKO Peako 3.4 17.2 1,081,652 5,569,571 SIH Sihayo Gold 1.4 16.7 171,750 44,225,537 ASQ Australian Silica 10.5 15.4 1,054,510 24,387,428 AME Alto Metals 9.2 13.6 1,566,651 36,471,039 IMU Imugene 14.75 13.5 20,616,607 618,747,910

Jayride Group (ASX:JAY) was up 88.2 per cent to 32c after the operator of the airport shuttle marketplace Jayride.com said that passenger trips were up 69 per cent in the three months to March 31, compared to the prior quarter.

“The global recovery has step-changed in March,” declared managing director Rod Bishop.

GO2People (ASX:GO2) was up 48.7 per cent to 5.5c after agreeing to buy WA employment service provider Skill Hire Australia for $9.5 million.



Losers

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market cap OEX Oilex 0.8 -33.3 72,498,903 53,057,027 VMG VDM Group 0.2 -33.3 102,852 20,782,983 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.65 -27.8 313,770,984 42,106,613 ROG Red Sky Energy. 0.9 -25.0 392,404,484 55,217,066 BBX BBX Minerals 20 -21.6 1,087,692 110,685,519 88E 88 Energy 2 -16.7 221,327,310 300,518,170 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.25 -16.7 3,378,329 17,022,484 ANA Ansila Energy 2.6 -16.1 31,150,411 57,342,936 AU1 The Agency Group Aus 6.5 -15.6 897,551 33,000,397 BRK Brookside Energy 2.9 -14.7 85,002,024 56,156,392 MSI Multistack Internat. 4.3 -14.0 1,223,145 5,615,196 ALT Analytica 0.35 -12.5 1,779,290 14,078,449 BAS Bass Oil 0.35 -12.5 31,475,783 13,368,560 PNX PNX Metals 0.7 -12.5 1,510,127 29,217,548 BLY Boart Longyear 46.5 -12.3 96,240 46,911,254 CIO Connected Io 0.8 -11.1 2,500,000 4,797,717 CBE Cobre 21 -10.6 15,000 15,935,054 FAU First Au 1.7 -10.5 2,386,950 11,654,196 QEM QEM 17.5 -10.3 693,761 19,500,000 MEB Medibio 0.9 -10.0 148,757 15,698,848





The post ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s climbing to fresh 13-year highs today? appeared first on Stockhead.