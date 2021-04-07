Home Finance ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s climbing to fresh 13-year highs today?
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: April 7, 2021

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s climbing to fresh 13-year highs today?

Category: Finance

A benchmark ASX small cap index has once again hit its highest level since the Global Financial Crisis.

The Small Ordinaries index was up 15.9 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 3,243.7 at lunchtime. Its three-and-a-half days of gains have clawed back losses in late March to eclipse a 13-year high set in mid-March.

The All Ordinaries and the ASX200 were both up 0.19 per cent, while the Emerging Companies nano-cap index was up 0.21 per cent.

Sectors were mixed, with materials, industrials and financials posting modest losses and property up strongly, by 1.8 per cent.

Tech was the second-biggest gainer, up 0.8 per cent following yesterday’s mammoth 5.1 per cent rise – the sector’s best day of the year.
 

Winners

Here are the best performing ASX stocks at lunchtime:

Jayride Group (ASX:JAY) was up 88.2 per cent to 32c after the operator of the airport shuttle marketplace Jayride.com said that passenger trips were up 69 per cent in the three months to March 31, compared to the prior quarter.

“The global recovery has step-changed in March,” declared managing director Rod Bishop.

GO2People (ASX:GO2) was up 48.7 per cent to 5.5c after agreeing to buy WA employment service provider Skill Hire Australia for $9.5 million.
 

Losers


The post ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s climbing to fresh 13-year highs today? appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Bryah drilling to test Horseshoe Lights lookalike at Windalah

Third of near-retirees fail basic Social Security quiz

Well-run advisory firms come in all sizes

Robinhood drops the confetti, but advisers aren’t convinced

Altering 401(k) allocations sacrificed returns in 2020: Morningstar

Alerting clients to dark patterns and sludge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *