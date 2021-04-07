ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s climbing to fresh 13-year highs today?

A benchmark ASX small cap index has once again hit its highest level since the Global Financial Crisis.
The Small Ordinaries index was up 15.9 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 3,243.7 at lunchtime. Its three-and-a-half days of gains have clawed back losses in late March to eclipse a 13-year high set in mid-March.
The All Ordinaries and the ASX200 were both up 0.19 per cent, while the Emerging Companies nano-cap index was up 0.21 per cent.
Sectors were mixed, with materials, industrials and financials posting modest losses and property up strongly, by 1.8 per cent.
Tech was the second-biggest gainer, up 0.8 per cent following yesterday’s mammoth 5.1 per cent rise – the sector’s best day of the year.
Winners
Here are the best performing ASX stocks at lunchtime:
|Code
|Name
|Price
|% Change
|Volume
|Market cap
|SYARD
|Sayona Mining – Rights 13-Apr-21
|0.8
|166.7
|21,797,600
|1,915,335
|JAY
|Jayride Group
|28
|64.7
|924,156
|20,867,895
|SCI
|Silver City Minerals
|2.7
|50.0
|71,952,761
|8,772,485
|ANL
|Amani Gold
|0.15
|50.0
|9,097,111
|10,786,997
|DDD
|3D Resources
|0.6
|50.0
|23,850,358
|14,481,488
|GO2
|Thego2People
|5.5
|48.6
|15,485,563
|6,528,268
|TG1
|Techgen Metals
|28
|40.0
|8,320,373
|7,705,757
|WOO
|Wooboard Tech
|0.7
|40.0
|196,896,598
|15,138,517
|RXH
|Rewardle Holding
|1.5
|36.4
|4,245,915
|5,789,536
|BSM
|Bass Metals
|1.05
|31.3
|66,367,216
|32,173,406
|OEL
|Otto Energy
|1.3
|30.0
|103,057,358
|47,950,098
|AZY
|Antipa Minerals
|3.6
|28.6
|25,904,422
|70,029,137
|DTR
|Dateline Resources
|0.5
|25.0
|54,467,272
|34,960,312
|MLS
|Metals Australia
|0.25
|25.0
|3,500,000
|8,381,807
|MRD
|Mount Ridley Mines
|0.5
|25.0
|13,968,391
|16,896,583
|CPN
|Caspin Resources
|79
|20.6
|564,504
|39,347,109
|CBL
|Control Bionics
|70.5
|17.5
|151,985
|30,071,208
|PKO
|Peako
|3.4
|17.2
|1,081,652
|5,569,571
|SIH
|Sihayo Gold
|1.4
|16.7
|171,750
|44,225,537
|ASQ
|Australian Silica
|10.5
|15.4
|1,054,510
|24,387,428
|AME
|Alto Metals
|9.2
|13.6
|1,566,651
|36,471,039
|IMU
|Imugene
|14.75
|13.5
|20,616,607
|618,747,910
Jayride Group (ASX:JAY) was up 88.2 per cent to 32c after the operator of the airport shuttle marketplace Jayride.com said that passenger trips were up 69 per cent in the three months to March 31, compared to the prior quarter.
“The global recovery has step-changed in March,” declared managing director Rod Bishop.
GO2People (ASX:GO2) was up 48.7 per cent to 5.5c after agreeing to buy WA employment service provider Skill Hire Australia for $9.5 million.
Losers
|Code
|Name
|Price
|% Change
|Volume
|Market cap
|OEX
|Oilex
|0.8
|-33.3
|72,498,903
|53,057,027
|VMG
|VDM Group
|0.2
|-33.3
|102,852
|20,782,983
|FPL
|Fremont Petroleum
|0.65
|-27.8
|313,770,984
|42,106,613
|ROG
|Red Sky Energy.
|0.9
|-25.0
|392,404,484
|55,217,066
|BBX
|BBX Minerals
|20
|-21.6
|1,087,692
|110,685,519
|88E
|88 Energy
|2
|-16.7
|221,327,310
|300,518,170
|NPM
|Newpeak Metals
|0.25
|-16.7
|3,378,329
|17,022,484
|ANA
|Ansila Energy
|2.6
|-16.1
|31,150,411
|57,342,936
|AU1
|The Agency Group Aus
|6.5
|-15.6
|897,551
|33,000,397
|BRK
|Brookside Energy
|2.9
|-14.7
|85,002,024
|56,156,392
|MSI
|Multistack Internat.
|4.3
|-14.0
|1,223,145
|5,615,196
|ALT
|Analytica
|0.35
|-12.5
|1,779,290
|14,078,449
|BAS
|Bass Oil
|0.35
|-12.5
|31,475,783
|13,368,560
|PNX
|PNX Metals
|0.7
|-12.5
|1,510,127
|29,217,548
|BLY
|Boart Longyear
|46.5
|-12.3
|96,240
|46,911,254
|CIO
|Connected Io
|0.8
|-11.1
|2,500,000
|4,797,717
|CBE
|Cobre
|21
|-10.6
|15,000
|15,935,054
|FAU
|First Au
|1.7
|-10.5
|2,386,950
|11,654,196
|QEM
|QEM
|17.5
|-10.3
|693,761
|19,500,000
|MEB
|Medibio
|0.9
|-10.0
|148,757
|15,698,848
