ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s bagging a 6,000pc gain today?

The ASX has gotten into the Friday spirit to end the week, with steady gains across the board leaving the local index well-placed to snap a three-day losing streak.

It followed similar gains in the US, as markets bounced back from more inflation jitters which have seen capital flows pivot out of high-growth tech stocks.

Speaking of pivots, Elon Musk is back at it again with some more shenanigans in the crypto space.

Yesterday, Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla — ostensibly a business focused on helping the environment — announced it would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment due to the amount of energy used in BTC mining.

That marks a 180-degree flip in Elon’s moral compass since February, when some small print in Tesla’s annual report showed it had changed its investment policy in January and promptly bought US$1.5bn of Bitcoin.

So if BTC is out, what comes in its place? For now, Musk is now eyeing off everyone’s favourite Shibu Inu. Good times:

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

Back on traditional markets, crypto hodlers with their red laser-eyes burning bright would no doubt be salivating at the >6,000% gain generated by a junior iron ore play in morning trade today. Read on below to find out more.



WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Friday, May 14

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market Cap MDX Mindax Limited 0.2 6567 33,268,190 $2,961,836 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.0015 50 1,367,300 $11,584,625 PUR Pursuit Minerals 0.063 29 63,354,462 $44,290,312 CZR CZR Resources Ltd 0.014 27 17,394,000 $31,383,208 ALT Analytica Limited 0.0025 25 2,748,572 $8,799,031 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 0.005 25 4,905,010 $10,642,758 CAP Carpentaria Resource 0.097 23 27,065,311 $30,410,311 PIL Peppermint Inv Ltd 0.017 21 4,541,302 $22,244,194 LCD Latitude Consolidate 0.065 20 2,590,538 $42,497,507 EFE Eastern Iron 0.012 20 32,170,608 $6,111,854 LKE Lake Resources 0.25 19 5,467,638 $214,592,372 BIR BIR Financial Ltd 0.019 19 125,844 $1,300,006 RXH Rewardle Holding Ltd 0.02 18 5,017,773 $8,947,465 WFL Wellfully Limited 0.055 17 1,171,036 $9,861,562 DTR Dateline Resources 0.0035 17 25,289 $26,493,234 ERL Empire Resources 0.014 17 226,467 $10,905,000 VRC Volt Resources Ltd 0.03 15 29,711,010 $61,888,531 AEV Avenira Limited 0.008 14 1,181,602 $6,039,970 AO1 Assetowl Limited 0.008 14 153,600 $3,727,536 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0.008 14 3,563,258 $19,321,915 TYM Tymlez Group 0.026 13 41,666 $6,716,848 TRT Todd River Res Ltd 0.054 13 534,768 $26,571,011 FNT Frontier Resources 0.018 13 21,192,862 $7,825,631 KTE K2 Energy Ltd 0.019 12 315,851 $5,111,172 BAT Battery Minerals Ltd 0.02 11 2,518,915 $36,742,924

We assume the 6,000% gain from Mindax Limited (ASX:MDX) probably caught your eye at the top of today’s winners list.

One could argue it’s not an intraday gain as such, because the stock has been in suspension since June 2019 for breaching sub-sections from Chapter 12 of the ASX Listing Rules around on-going requirements (including 12.2 — financial condition).

The company wasn’t totally inactive in that time, announcing a ~$2m capital raise last June at 0.5c per share. Investors who participated in that raise would most likely be delighted at today’s reinstatement price which rose as high as 20c.

Mindax’s assets include the Mt Forrest magnetite iron ore project in WA, where it has established a joint venture with Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd — a subsidiary of the China-based Zijin Mining Group.

Earlier this week, Mindax announced that Norton has now received Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval for its proposed earn-in of a 19.9% interest in the Mt Forrest Project, which has a proven JORC resource of over 1.7 billion tonnes.



LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks to 11:30am on Friday, May 14

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market Cap ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 -25 854,750 $21,573,993 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 28,097,810 $35,114,383 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd 0.067 -25 6,600,699 $12,461,631 CUL Cullen Resources 0.022 -21 10,570,386 $10,469,694 SIX Sprintex Ltd 0.062 -21 130,378 $16,689,764 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.004 -20 60,656,770 $23,392,563 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.002 -20 193,810,750 $14,185,403 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited 0.12 -17 275,000 $15,720,914 BDG Black Dragon Gold 0.085 -15 151,287 $13,563,915 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 0.006 -14 12,500 $9,625,280 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.003 -14 210,000 $7,005,429 DEG De Grey Mining 1.25 -14 9,455,668 $1,871,096,038 LAW Lawfinance Ltd 0.013 -13 150,000 $17,553,451 KNM Kneomedia Limited 0.007 -13 6,734,019 $7,905,973 AME Alto Metals Limited 0.105 -13 767,674 $54,031,168 TEM Tempest Minerals 0.022 -12 487,906 $6,794,783 GTE Great Western Exp 0.15 -12 204,761 $23,153,670 GTG Genetic Technologies 0.008 -11 7,014,585 $81,150,541 OEX Oilex Ltd 0.004 -11 1,442,510 $22,773,451 ODY Odyssey Gold Ltd 0.165 -11 8,481,438 $83,718,134 IMC Immuron Limited 0.17 -11 249,636 $43,176,853 AFR African Energy Res 0.017 -11 329,418 $11,836,252





