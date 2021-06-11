ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Are stocks under the pump? Experts don’t think so

US consumer prices (CPI) lifted an above-consensus 0.6% in May to be up 5% — the most since August 2008 — on the same time last year.

Why is this important?

It adds fodder to the debate over whether current price spikes could morph into long-term inflation, despite the Fed’s assurances to the contrary.

Long term inflation could see the Fed taper monetary stimulus, which would be generally bad for stocks.

But a closer look showed that much of the price surge came from items such as commodities and airfares, and is therefore likely to be temporary, Morningstar says.

“Once people looked under the surface, the majority of the higher inflation is due to the reopening, and stocks had a relief rally,” Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial said.

“The market is taking it in stride as it realises the whole economy isn’t overheating.”

Commodity prices remain on the boil, with global oil prices rising to their highest level in over 2 years on Thursday.

OPEC said that oil consumption will jump by about 5 million barrels a day in the second half of 2021, boosting sentiment.

The gold futures price nudged higher to $US1,896.40 an ounce, while iron ore rose 1.6% to $US217 a tonne on China’s elevated steel output.

The ASX 200 index is up 0.17 to 7,315.2 by lunch eastern time.

WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday, June 11:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE NAME PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME MARKET CAP VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.003 50 3296689 $ 11,136,505.54 AGN Argenica 0.285 43 2386456 $ 9,179,299.60 AUQ Alara Resources Ltd 0.017 31 33385 $ 9,170,580.11 CAD Caeneus Minerals 0.012 20 3682869 $ 39,869,902.60 WFL Wellfully Limited 0.063 19 18423579 $ 11,120,484.70 FFG Fatfish Group 0.09 18 24786756 $ 72,226,490.10 AO1 Assetowl Limited 0.007 17 57498023 $ 4,869,030.63 RNX Renegade Exploration 0.007 17 80000 $ 5,277,759.83 TYM Tymlez Group 0.014 17 715067 $ 3,504,442.45 GSM Golden State Mining 0.185 16 901946 $ 13,239,737.28 NGY Nuenergy Gas Ltd 0.045 15 2726675 $ 57,757,264.38 HNR Hannans Ltd 0.008 14 5000 $ 16,519,840.34 AHQ Allegiance Coal Ltd 0.75 14 13604565 $ 185,255,052.18 POD Podium Minerals 0.585 14 332424 $ 144,387,296.23 AVH Avita Medical 5.11 14 1433503 $ 310,360,612.50 DTI DTI Group Ltd 0.026 13 56423 $ 7,704,460.88 RNT Rent.Com.Au Limited 0.15 13 4536164 $ 53,683,320.65 AUZ Australian Mines Ltd 0.022 13 23562095 $ 77,248,350.08 CPH Creso Pharma Ltd 0.18 13 19650826 $ 176,338,534.40 OEX Oilex Ltd 0.0045 13 2895011 $ 20,250,597.46 DEX Duke Exploration 0.41 12 140409 $ 22,023,009.02

Tech venture firm Fatfish Group (ASX:FFG) has acquired ‘BNPL Next’ — a holding company “that aims to provide various corporate and consumer financial services” — in an all-shares deal for $4.14m.

AssetOwl (ASX:AO1) signed another real estate agency on as a client to trial its ‘inspector360’ platform.

Health stock Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) announced FDA approval for the use of its burns treatment to patients under 18.

Resources micro-cap Victory Mines (ASX:VIC) kicked off a new drilling program at its Coogee project in WA.

And biotech Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) is having a strong first day on the ASX, up 43% on debut.

LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday, June 11:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE NAME PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME MARKET CAP CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 67268700 $ 40,221,264.37 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.0015 -25 1122255 $ 23,169,249.90 CLT Cellnet Group 0.057 -19 3326563 $ 16,981,624.38 GNM Great Northern 0.014 -18 35843708 $ 20,553,866.59 SIT Site Group Int Ltd 0.011 -15 1018077 $ 10,936,186.65 PO3 Purifloh Ltd 1.66 -15 16371 $ 61,470,821.10 KMT Kopore Metals Ltd 0.029 -12 4176881 $ 21,297,833.70 ENX Enegex Limited 0.185 -12 512219 $ 30,348,591.21 KTE K2 Energy Ltd 0.023 -12 341662 $ 7,817,085.93 AEV Avenira Limited 0.008 -11 254677 $ 7,765,675.36 NMR Native Mineral Res 0.265 -11 174723 $ 8,572,016.25 A1G African Gold Ltd. 0.25 -11 219808 $ 25,594,196.32 ERW Errawarra Resources 0.19 -10 434966 $ 7,133,929.11 OAU Ora Gold Limited 0.02 -9 45000 $ 18,526,094.88 DXN DXN Limited 0.011 -8 551282 $ 13,263,822.43 VMC Venus Metals Cor Ltd 0.19 -7 39507 $ 30,971,130.02 CAE Cannindah Resources 0.064 -7 185368 $ 35,802,856.69 AMD Arrow Minerals 0.0065 -7 5000 $ 11,658,340.40 LCT Living Cell Tech. 0.013 -7 495030 $ 8,000,173.73 BEL Bentley Capital Ltd 0.093 -7 50000 $ 7,612,791.80 TLM Talisman Mining 0.205 -7 122998 $ 41,058,244.70





