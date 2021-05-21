Home Finance ASX Lunch Small Cap Wrap: Who’s stirring up a swarm this morning?
ASX Lunch Small Cap Wrap: Who’s stirring up a swarm this morning?

Yesterday it was World Bee Day and Hollywood, keen to reclaim attention from the British Royals, chose to commemorate in a curious way.

National Geographic and Angelina Jolie teamed up by taking this photoshoot.

Angelina pulled it off by not showering for three days and being covered with pheromone, although she was also given nose and ear covers so bees wouldn’t fly in.

And she has been designated the “godmother” for Women for Bees as part of a UNESCO to support female beekeepers and entrepreneurs around the world.

It’s been a volatile week on the markets and it is continuing today.

After initially rallying up to 0.5 per cent in the first 10 minutes of trade, the ASX 200 sat 0.06 per cent down as at 12.30pm – at 7,015 points.

 

WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Thursday, May 20:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

NT-focused copper explorer Encounter Resources (ASX: ENR) rose off the back of news BHP (ASX: BHP) would start a $22 million farm-in to its Elliott copper project in the Northern Territory.

Esports stock Emerge Gaming (ASX:EM1) surpassed 500,000 subscribers for its MIGGSTER social gaming platform.

And gold play Manas Resources (ASX:MSR) announced project acquisitions in Cote d’Ivoire – totalling 6,194 square kilometres.

 

LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Thursday May 20:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) dropped after an earnings downgrade which the online retailer blamed on inventory management issues.

