ASX Lunch Small Cap Wrap: Who’s stirring up a swarm this morning?

Yesterday it was World Bee Day and Hollywood, keen to reclaim attention from the British Royals, chose to commemorate in a curious way.

National Geographic and Angelina Jolie teamed up by taking this photoshoot.

Angelina Jolie is working with UNESCO and Guerlain on a Women for Bees initiative that will ultimately build 2,500 bee hives and restock 125 million bees by 2025—while training and supporting 50 women beekeepers in their own operations. #WorldBeeDay https://t.co/l8Y3UcR5in pic.twitter.com/FNyPHQpPAN — National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 20, 2021

Angelina pulled it off by not showering for three days and being covered with pheromone, although she was also given nose and ear covers so bees wouldn’t fly in.

And she has been designated the “godmother” for Women for Bees as part of a UNESCO to support female beekeepers and entrepreneurs around the world.

It’s been a volatile week on the markets and it is continuing today.

After initially rallying up to 0.5 per cent in the first 10 minutes of trade, the ASX 200 sat 0.06 per cent down as at 12.30pm – at 7,015 points.

WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Thursday, May 20:

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market Cap CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 22575072 $ 19,846,632.18 CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.0015 50 6332275 $ 3,789,678.02 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0.01 43 87077054 $ 19,321,915.19 EM1 Emerge Gaming Ltd 0.036 38 38432863 $ 29,152,106.88 ENR Encounter Resources 0.17 26 1726012 $ 42,601,099.91 PUR Pursuit Minerals 0.076 25 72878023 $ 55,136,918.88 M8S M8 Sustainable 0.04 21 8790553 $ 5,791,504.13 SRH Saferoads Holdings 0.265 20 9500 $ 8,241,592.26 IBX Imagion Biosys Ltd 0.105 18 8569111 $ 92,686,533.79 GLV Global Oil & Gas 0.021 17 6982551 $ 13,745,854.30 NTL New Talisman Gold 0.0035 17 1000000 $ 8,376,676.09 LBL Laserbond Limited 0.73 16 192463 $ 60,514,910.19 BKY Berkeley Energia Ltd 0.595 14 76088 $ 134,670,588.00 CDT Castle Minerals 0.016 14 14924208 $ 10,255,011.45 KNM Kneomedia Limited 0.008 14 13479 $ 6,917,726.62 VAL Valor Resources Ltd 0.016 14 40284634 $ 40,513,639.85 PAB Patrys Limited 0.025 14 6475326 $ 39,975,542.53 AGS Alliance Resources 0.17 13 10694 $ 31,202,570.10 AVE Avecho Biotech Ltd 0.017 13 9393594 $ 27,433,420.19 EML EML Payments Ltd 3.29 13 6722886 $ 1,052,920,553.79 PHL Propell Holdings Ltd 0.13 13 188595 $ 9,380,305.28 LEX Lefroy Exploration 1 13 147120 $ 106,208,555.30

NT-focused copper explorer Encounter Resources (ASX: ENR) rose off the back of news BHP (ASX: BHP) would start a $22 million farm-in to its Elliott copper project in the Northern Territory.

Esports stock Emerge Gaming (ASX:EM1) surpassed 500,000 subscribers for its MIGGSTER social gaming platform.

And gold play Manas Resources (ASX:MSR) announced project acquisitions in Cote d’Ivoire – totalling 6,194 square kilometres.

LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Thursday May 20:

Code Name Price % Change Volume Market Cap DTR Dateline Resources 0.003 -25 3676851 $ 35,324,312.30 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.003 -25 888032 $ 15,288,650.97 ALT Analytica Limited 0.002 -20 537003 $ 10,998,788.54 MLS Metals Australia 0.002 -20 12558625 $ 10,567,970.12 NGY Nuenergy Gas Ltd 0.04 -18 8315983 $ 72,566,819.35 TOE Toro Energy Limited 0.024 -17 8673626 $ 85,662,053.65 AZI Alta Zinc Ltd 0.005 -17 8129555 $ 26,164,195.06 CCE Carnegie Cln Energy 0.0025 -17 12778260 $ 44,107,721.13 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.006 -14 3679455 $ 30,345,023.98 STK Strickland Metals 0.024 -14 3799495 $ 11,792,242.59 MDX Mindax Limited 0.067 -13 2317584 $ 138,979,900.68 KGN Kogan.Com Ltd 9.05 -11 4309981 $ 1,079,868,457.15 BCK Brockman Mining Ltd 0.042 -11 172807 $ 436,123,910.16 GRL Godolphin Resources 0.17 -11 33993 $ 15,980,980.18 RED Red 5 Limited 0.175 -10 12303781 $ 457,533,033.17 EN1 Engage:Bdr Limited 0.0045 -10 91666 $ 12,242,857.35 XST Xstate Resources 0.0045 -10 2228117 $ 13,447,937.58 DNA Donaco International 0.051 -9 105931 $ 69,181,805.39 ZIM Zimplats Holding Ltd 21.01 -9 6942 $ 2,475,665,927.00 CRM Carbon Minerals Ltd 0.33 -8 1500 $ 6,769,257.48 PRM Prominence Energy NL 0.011 -8 425909 $ 7,258,293.43

Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) dropped after an earnings downgrade which the online retailer blamed on inventory management issues.

The post ASX Lunch Small Cap Wrap: Who’s stirring up a swarm this morning? appeared first on Stockhead.