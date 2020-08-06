Apex Clearing has named Tricia Rothschild its president. The 26-year veteran of Morningstar Inc. resigned last November as the company’s chief product officer and co-head of global markets.

Apex has not had anyone in the role of president for several years, a spokesperson said.

Dallas-based Apex also said that Tom Valverde, an RIA sales and custody veteran who previously held executive leadership roles at Fidelity Institutional and BNY Mellon’s Pershing, has been appointed general manager of advisory, which is a new position at the company.

[More: Apex launches white-label tech for front-office tools]

The post Apex Clearing names Tricia Rothschild president appeared first on InvestmentNews.