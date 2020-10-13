Apella Capital acquires $489 million Washington RIA

Apella Capital, a Glastonbury, Connecticut-based registered investment advisory firm managing $1.5 billion, has acquired Vestory, an RIA firm headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, that manages $489 million.
Vestory was founded in 2009 by Tom Cock and Don McDonald, and the team includes seven professionals.
Apella is an affiliate of Symmetry Partners, which manages over $7.6 billion.
