Home Finance Aon to kick off pooled employer plan in January
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: December 4, 2020

Aon to kick off pooled employer plan in January

Category: Finance

The 401(k) plans of two companies will be part of the pooled employer plan Aon will launch Jan. 1.

Three other companies are expected to join the pooled plan in the first quarter, Aon said in a release.

The company predicts that half of U.S. employers will join pooled plans over the next decade.

The concept of pooled employer plans was created in late 2019 through the passage of the SECURE Act. The new plans become effective January 1, 2021.

[More: 401(k) firms line up for PEPs, anticipating big business in 2021]

The post Aon to kick off pooled employer plan in January appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Two more big 401(k) lawsuits filed, one dismissed

FinHub becomes a separate SEC department

Merrill Lynch keeps grid intact, cuts pay on small accounts

3 hires that help RIA firms enter the elite

Guy on Rocks: Uranium is starting to spark. These 3 small caps should be on the radar

Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Have we seen the end of this happy couple?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *