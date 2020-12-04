Aon to kick off pooled employer plan in January

The 401(k) plans of two companies will be part of the pooled employer plan Aon will launch Jan. 1.

Three other companies are expected to join the pooled plan in the first quarter, Aon said in a release.

The company predicts that half of U.S. employers will join pooled plans over the next decade.

The concept of pooled employer plans was created in late 2019 through the passage of the SECURE Act. The new plans become effective January 1, 2021.

