Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: December 8, 2020

Allworth Financial to acquire $270 million RIA

Sacramento, California-based Allworth Financial has agreed to acquire Bastoni Financial Services of Folsom, California, which manages $270 million.

The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, brings to more than $10 billion the assets under management at Allworth, which was formerly known as Hanson McClain Advisors.

The acquisition marks the firm’s fifth this year.

