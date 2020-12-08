Sacramento, California-based Allworth Financial has agreed to acquire Bastoni Financial Services of Folsom, California, which manages $270 million.

The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, brings to more than $10 billion the assets under management at Allworth, which was formerly known as Hanson McClain Advisors.

The acquisition marks the firm’s fifth this year.

The post Allworth Financial to acquire $270 million RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.