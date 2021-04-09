Home Finance Advisers managing $686 million affiliate with Raymond James
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 9, 2021

Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors, a super office of supervisory jurisdiction for Raymond James, has attracted advisers from Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, as well as two independent teams, who collectively manage $686 million in assets.

Bill Sherlach, Jim Mead and Sal Trombetta, who operate as the IST Group and managed $336 million at Morgan Stanley, are based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Brian M. Marino, Gene Craciun and their five-person team, who operate as OnPoint Wealth Partners in Cleveland, manage $250 million and were formerly affiliated with MML Investors Services.

[More: Switching firms can cost advisers 19% of assets: Cerulli]

Former Merrill Lynch adviser Jeffrey Fitz, who managed more than $50 million in Briarcliff Manor, New York, and John Meaken, who also manages more than $50 million and was formerly affiliated with LPL in Beverly, Massachusetts, also affiliated with Raymond James through Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors.

[More: Facing competition, Raymond James boosts recruiting bonus]

