Advisers managing $686 million affiliate with Raymond James

Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors, a super office of supervisory jurisdiction for Raymond James, has attracted advisers from Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, as well as two independent teams, who collectively manage $686 million in assets.
Bill Sherlach, Jim Mead and Sal Trombetta, who operate as the IST Group and managed $336 million at Morgan Stanley, are based in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Brian M. Marino, Gene Craciun and their five-person team, who operate as OnPoint Wealth Partners in Cleveland, manage $250 million and were formerly affiliated with MML Investors Services.
Former Merrill Lynch adviser Jeffrey Fitz, who managed more than $50 million in Briarcliff Manor, New York, and John Meaken, who also manages more than $50 million and was formerly affiliated with LPL in Beverly, Massachusetts, also affiliated with Raymond James through Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors.
