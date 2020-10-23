Roark “Alan” Head, who managed $300 million at Wedbush Securities in Fairbanks, Alaska, has gone independent as Head Retirement & Wealth Strategies and affiliated with Raymond James.
Head also joined Concurrent, a San Diego, California-based partnership of independent practices affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services that provides a variety of practice management and other services.
See the latest Advisers on the Move here.
The post Adviser managing $300 million goes indie with Raymond James appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.