Adviser managing $300 million goes indie with Raymond James

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 23, 2020

Roark “Alan” Head, who managed $300 million at Wedbush Securities in Fairbanks, Alaska, has gone independent as Head Retirement & Wealth Strategies and affiliated with Raymond James.

Head also joined Concurrent, a San Diego, California-based partnership of independent practices affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services that provides a variety of practice management and other services.

