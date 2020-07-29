Adviser managing $279 million at Wells Fargo joins Baird

Philip M. Stathos, who managed $279 million as part of a team at Wells Fargo Financial Network in Portland, Maine, has joined the private wealth management business of Baird.

Stathos has 24 years of industry experience and spent 22 years with Wells Fargo, through its employee and independent channels, as well as at a predecessor firm.

