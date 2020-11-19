Home Finance Adviser managing $160 million at Wells Fargo joins Baird
Cindy Hamilton November 19, 2020

Mario R. Perez, who managed $160 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Sacramento, California, has moved to Baird.

Perez began his career at Wells Fargo in 2008.

