Addepar closes on $117 million funding round

Addepar, a Mountain View, California-based provider of wealth management technology, has closed a $117 million Series E funding round led by WestCap Group.

Other investors in the round include 8VC, a venture fund founded by Addepar founder Joe Lonsdale, who also is the co-founder of Palantir, and Sway Ventures.

The funding will be used to support the expansion of the company’s data aggregation, analysis and reporting platform.

