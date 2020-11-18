Addepar closes on $117 million funding round

Addepar, a Mountain View, California-based provider of wealth management technology, has closed a $117 million Series E funding round led by WestCap Group.
Other investors in the round include 8VC, a venture fund founded by Addepar founder Joe Lonsdale, who also is the co-founder of Palantir, and Sway Ventures.
[More: Silicon Valley firm helps keep track of $1.7 trillion of assets]
The funding will be used to support the expansion of the company’s data aggregation, analysis and reporting platform.
[More: Addepar rolls out app for trading hedge fund, PE investments]
