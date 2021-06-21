A tireless retirement team

Retirement is a beat that’s covered extensively by InvestmentNews, and this week is no exception. Beginning on page 16 and continuing on page 18, the Planning section showcases the widely followed and ever-popular Mary Beth Franklin and Ed Slott.

In addition to her weekly On Retirement column, Mary Beth spotlights readers’ very specific Social Security questions from her inbox. She started sharing these INmail missives about a year ago and the response has been favorable and appreciative.

On page 18, Mary Beth delves into disparities in the retirement preparedness of Black and Hispanic Americans compared with white Americans. No wonder she was a finalist in 2020 for a Neal Award for the best range of work on a selected subject.

Another IN favorite is the ubiquitous Ed Slott. He examines the current state of required minimum distributions on page 18. Two earlier stories analyzing confusion surrounding the IRS’s 10-year rule are IN’s most-read articles year to date.

Contributing editor Fred Barstein provides thoughtful analysis of issues affecting retirement plan advisers and offers an overview of top news in his video series, 401(k) Real Talk.

Finally, Emile Hallez breaks retirement news daily. His story on page 3 challenges conventional wisdom around Roth IRA conversions. His recent story on how Congress’ inaction on Social Security could cost clients two months of pay was one of the most-read stories online in June.

Next time I fill in, I’ll sing the praises of our tech team.

