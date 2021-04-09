‘A little bit more gas in the Enjin’: Gaming token now a 100-bagger

It’s the little Enjin that could.

Enjin coin hit an all-time high of US$3.42 overnight, and at 2.51pm AEDT was trading at $US3.17, up 18 per cent from yesterday — and up more than one-hundredfold from its October 2017 initial coin offering, when tokens were given away for about US3c apiece. They traded below around US2c for two months after that, so traders who bought them then have gained even more.

$ENJ may end up being one of the best performing assets in the 2021 #Crypto bull market I’m already up 1,750% on #Enjin. It is a mutli-faceted project leading in NFTs, gaming, and even $ETH scaling solutions. 10 Billion $ market cap easily Its going to get absolutely sent — Kevin Svenson (@KevinSvenson_) April 8, 2021

#Enjin thank you for making me richer today !!! — cinderella (@_cyndeee_) April 8, 2021

I think they put a little bit more gas in the #enjin — @ElVatobigbangG (@bigbangGtheory) April 9, 2021



The gains came after Coinbase announced that Enjin as well as 1inch, NKN and Origin Token would be listed on the US exchange, beginning at 9am Pacific Time on Friday (2am Saturday AEDT).

Also, this week Enjin launched JumpNet, a high-speed bridge network allows users to avoid the high fees associated with the clogged Ethereum network.

Overall the crypto market was recovering from yesterday’s small dip, with most tokens in the green this afternoon.

Of the top 100 assets on Coingecko, 85 were in the green and just nine were in the red.

Bitcoin Gold was the top performer, up 43.8 per cent to $US108.33.

Solana, FTX Token, ThorChain, Celsius Network, Binance Coin and PancakeSwap were the other top 100 coins hitting all time highs in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin was trading at $US58,168 ($76,530), up 2.2 per cent, while Ethereum was changing hands at $US2,078 ($2,730), up 3.0 per cent.

Next week promises to be big in the crypto work, with Coinbase’s direct listing onto the NASDAQ set to take place on Thursday (early Friday, Australia time).

The post ‘A little bit more gas in the Enjin’: Gaming token now a 100-bagger appeared first on Stockhead.